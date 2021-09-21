CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho Land Board denies Trident request to reconsider McCall land exchange proposal

By Anna Azallion
KIVI-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho — The Board of Land Commissioners denied Trident Holdings LLC's request to reconsider its proposal during a meeting on September 21st, 2021. Trident Holdings LLC requested for the body that oversees the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), the Board of Land Commissioners to rescind the Idaho Department of Land's rejection of its proposed land exchange. Trident also asked the board to hold a contested case hearing.

