Idaho Land Board denies Trident request to reconsider McCall land exchange proposal

Since 2018, the Department of Natural Resources has been on a mission to scrutinize, with the public’s input, approximately 240,000 acres of state-owned land to determine whether those lands contribute to the department’s mission: to conserve, protect, and manage the state's natural and cultural resources for the use and enjoyment of current and future generations. The DNR working through 10 counties at a time, and right now dozens of parcels are under review in Alcona, Calhoun, Emmet, Houghton, Keweenaw, Mackinac, Macomb, Mason, Oceana, and St. Clair are under review. If you spend time hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, birding, or otherwise enjoying the outdoors on public lands in any of these counties, you’ll want to see what the DNR is recommending for them. So far, it’s looking to retain 66 percent, offer 4.8 percent to an alternate conservation partner, exchange 1.6 percent, and dispose of 27.6 percent. Have we got your attention now? View an interactive map and plan to attend one of two virtual meetings, 6pm Wednesday, Sept. 29, or 2:30pm Thursday, Sept.30. See DNR-StateLandReview@Michigan.gov to link to the map and meetings, or simply email your thoughts to DNR-StateLandReview@Michigan.gov by Oct. 8.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO