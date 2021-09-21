Mayor Janey Grants $1 Million Dollars for Families not Eligible for Direct Federal COVID-19 Relief

BOSTON - SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 - Mayor Kim Janey, the City of Boston Equity and Inclusion Cabinet, and the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement are awarding $1 million dollars to the Massachusetts Immigrant Collaborative (MIC) to support Boston residents who were not eligible for federal COVID-19 relief benefits. MIC will distribute the funds as cash assistance to families in need, regardless of immigration status.

“Equity and inclusion for our immigrant neighbors is a core value of my administration. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some of our City’s most vulnerable residents, many of them essential workers, have not been able to receive the help they needed from the federal government,” said Mayor Kim Janey. “This financial support helps us work toward an equitable recovery for all.”

The funds come from federal dollars granted to the City of Boston in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for coronavirus recovery efforts. Eligible Boston households can apply for up to $1,000 in cash aid until funding is exhausted. Approximately 1,200 households in need will benefit from this pandemic relief grant.

“Because of the pandemic some households are struggling to pay rent, buy groceries, and get back to work. As we work towards an equitable recovery, we need to make sure economic disparities do not widen by helping families get what they need,” said Equity and Inclusion Chief Celina Barrios-Millner.

“The Massachusetts Immigrant Collaborative has been directly helping immigrant families since the start of this pandemic with emergency cash, food and services. Our staff see firsthand the challenges and courage of immigrant families. We are deeply grateful to Mayor Janey and the City of Boston for these resources to help families during this critical time,” said MIC Steering Committee members Patricia Sobalvarro, Natalicia Tracy and Ronnie Millar.

MIC will evaluate applications based on Boston residency, household income, access to direct federal COVID-19 relief benefits, and financial need. Cash aid will be given in proportion to the applicant’s economic situation. To request an application, call (617) 804-0887 or email Mia Smith at msmith@riancenter.org.

About the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet

The Equity and Inclusion Cabinet actively works to align the City’s plans and policies through a unified equity lens by dismantling systemic policy and process barriers to advancement. The Cabinet plans to put in place institutional change, both inside and outside of City Hall, through local and national partnerships.

About the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement

The Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA) strives to strengthen the ability of immigrants to fully and equitably participate in economic, civic, social, and cultural life in Boston. MOIA also promotes the recognition and public understanding of the contributions of immigrants to the City. To learn more, visit boston.gov/immigrants.

About the Massachusetts Immigrant Collaborative

Formed in response to the pandemic, the Massachusetts Immigrant Collaborative (MIC) is a diverse group of 15 immigrant support organizations that provide emergency relief to Massachusetts’s most vulnerable immigrant families. Partner organizations in Boston include: Agencia ALPHA, Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC), Boston International Newcomers Academy (BINcA), Brazilian Worker Center, Caribbean Youth Club, Centro Presente, Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative, ICNA Relief, Immigrant Family Services Institute (IFSI), Rian Immigrant Center, and Sociedad Latina.

###