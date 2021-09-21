CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Mayor Janey Grants $1 Million Dollars for Families not Eligible for Direct Federal COVID-19 Relief

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 8 days ago

BOSTON - SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 - Mayor Kim Janey, the City of Boston Equity and Inclusion Cabinet, and the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement are awarding $1 million dollars to the Massachusetts Immigrant Collaborative (MIC) to support Boston residents who were not eligible for federal COVID-19 relief benefits. MIC will distribute the funds as cash assistance to families in need, regardless of immigration status.

“Equity and inclusion for our immigrant neighbors is a core value of my administration. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some of our City’s most vulnerable residents, many of them essential workers, have not been able to receive the help they needed from the federal government,” said Mayor Kim Janey. “This financial support helps us work toward an equitable recovery for all.”

The funds come from federal dollars granted to the City of Boston in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for coronavirus recovery efforts. Eligible Boston households can apply for up to $1,000 in cash aid until funding is exhausted. Approximately 1,200 households in need will benefit from this pandemic relief grant.

“Because of the pandemic some households are struggling to pay rent, buy groceries, and get back to work. As we work towards an equitable recovery, we need to make sure economic disparities do not widen by helping families get what they need,” said Equity and Inclusion Chief Celina Barrios-Millner.

“The Massachusetts Immigrant Collaborative has been directly helping immigrant families since the start of this pandemic with emergency cash, food and services. Our staff see firsthand the challenges and courage of immigrant families. We are deeply grateful to Mayor Janey and the City of Boston for these resources to help families during this critical time,” said MIC Steering Committee members Patricia Sobalvarro, Natalicia Tracy and Ronnie Millar.

MIC will evaluate applications based on Boston residency, household income, access to direct federal COVID-19 relief benefits, and financial need. Cash aid will be given in proportion to the applicant’s economic situation. To request an application, call (617) 804-0887 or email Mia Smith at msmith@riancenter.org.

About the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet

The Equity and Inclusion Cabinet actively works to align the City’s plans and policies through a unified equity lens by dismantling systemic policy and process barriers to advancement. The Cabinet plans to put in place institutional change, both inside and outside of City Hall, through local and national partnerships.

About the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement

The Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA) strives to strengthen the ability of immigrants to fully and equitably participate in economic, civic, social, and cultural life in Boston. MOIA also promotes the recognition and public understanding of the contributions of immigrants to the City. To learn more, visit boston.gov/immigrants.

About the Massachusetts Immigrant Collaborative

Formed in response to the pandemic, the Massachusetts Immigrant Collaborative (MIC) is a diverse group of 15 immigrant support organizations that provide emergency relief to Massachusetts’s most vulnerable immigrant families. Partner organizations in Boston include: Agencia ALPHA, Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC), Boston International Newcomers Academy (BINcA), Brazilian Worker Center, Caribbean Youth Club, Centro Presente, Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative, ICNA Relief, Immigrant Family Services Institute (IFSI), Rian Immigrant Center, and Sociedad Latina.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Father of Britney Spears suspended as conservator of her estate

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday suspended the father of Britney Spears from his 13-years-long role as the controller of the singer's business affairs. "The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today,"...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mia Smith
The Hill

House lawmakers press Pentagon over Afghanistan withdrawal

House lawmakers on Wednesday had their chance to grill the Pentagon’s top leaders on the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, digging down into decisions Biden administration officials made before, during and after U.S. forces evacuated the country. The questions revealed a number of surprising revelations, including news that the Taliban had...
MILITARY
Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts

91
Followers
395
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston, Massachusetts

Comments / 0

Community Policy