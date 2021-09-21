CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

15-year-old charged after 2 injured in shooting at Virginia high school

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYvdO_0c3YF26v00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on several charges after a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News left two of his classmates injured with gunshot wounds, police said Tuesday.

Authorities responded to reports of the shooting around 11:40 a.m. Monday. Police Chief Steve Drew said a 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his face while a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive, Drew said.

Two other people were wounded after apparently suffering injuries while evacuating the school. One person has a broken or sprained arm while the other experienced asthma or breathing issues, Drew said.

Hours after the shooting, around 2:25 p.m., a family member brought a 15-year-old boy to Juvenile Services, police said. Authorities transported him to Newport News Police Headquarters, where he was interviewed and later charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other weapons-related charges.

Police said Monday that the victims and the suspects knew one another, though officials declined to elaborate.

In a statement released Tuesday, Drew praised officers for their quick response to the shooting and dispatchers who took the initial calls and coordinated efforts to respond. He also thanked Newport News Public Schools officials for their assistance “providing information that led to the arrest.”

“It is by the grace of God there was no loss of life,” he said. “We know this will be difficult to process for everyone involved and hope students, families, and faculty members take advantage of the resources that have been made available to help them cope with what happened yesterday at Heritage High School.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 inmates escape from Louisiana jail

MARKSVILLE, La. — Authorities in Louisiana are searching for five inmates who escaped from a Marksville jail earlier this week. According to KALB and WBRZ, the Ayoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Dakeylon Berry, 19, of Hessmer; Kyle Cavalier, 19, of Bunkie; William Johnson, 27, of Marksville; Rondrakus Taylor, 19, of Mansura; and Davantae Williams, 20, of Bunkie, escaped from the Marksville DC-1 Jail shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities believe they pulled a bathroom sink from the wall to escape the building, then left the property through a hole in a fence outside, the news outlets reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
55K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy