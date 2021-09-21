CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turning Waste Into Fashion: Junk Kouture Enters U.S. Market Bringing Sustainability To Life On A Global Stage

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Junk Kouture, the world's largest sustainable fashion competition for youth, announces its entry into the U.S. market as part of its global expansion this year. As the fifth international market, America joins Junk Kouture's list as the latest addition to its growing roster of fashion capitals, which includes London, Abu Dhabi, Milan, and Paris in 2021, and 13 cities across 5 continents in 2022. This acclaimed programming for expression and sustainability launched on September 20 th in conjunction with 'Climate Week NYC' with a variety of events held in New York City.

Junk Kouture is a unique program developed to empower young creatives to be at the forefront of change in the sustainable fashion industry. Students between the ages of 13-18 who participate in this year-round free academic program learn about sustainability through a hands-on experience that applies an educational curriculum focused on the issues of climate change and sustainability while empowering students' creativity through the inception and creation of runway worthy designs. Participants are challenged to design, create, and model their wearable haute couture styled from waste and recycled materials with the ultimate achievement of qualifying for a spot at the Junk Kouture World Final , taking place in September 2022, judged by a team of technical and celebrity judges.

Junk Kouture not only develops student's life skills such as their confidence, problem solving and teamwork, but also offers them a chance to be showcased on the world stage. "We at Junk Kouture have taken on the task of empowering the lives of young people through taking action creatively against a real threat to our planet: climate change, through a unique fashion show with pieces made from everyday objects or trash," said Troy Armour, founder, and chief executive of Junk Kouture. "We are helping create circular engineers who are the future leaders and innovators of our world, and we look forward to seeing the creativity soar with our launch in the United States this year."

The global World Final scheduled for September 2022 in a city to be announced soon. Find out more about Junk Kouture at www.junkkouture.com or on Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turning-waste-into-fashion-junk-kouture-enters-us-market-bringing-sustainability-to-life-on-a-global-stage-301381961.html

SOURCE Junk Kouture

Related
Americajr.com

Earth Talk: Sustainability + Fashion = Slow Fashion

Dear EarthTalk: What is “slow fashion?” Does it relate to sustainability?. In the U.S., millions of shoppers pack clothing stores, excited to key into the newest trends while paying low prices. On the other side of the world, low-wage workers—many of them young girls— are crushed under the hammer of “fast fashion” (the mass production of cheap, poor quality, disposable clothing), laboring without safety protections or adequate rights. Fast fashion’s impacts on both the environment and human rights are evident, and slow fashion may just be the only solution to a greener future.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Global Militaristic-Themed Fashion

London-based fashion label maharishi introduces the Art of War collection for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. It explores a global inspiration that spotlights militaristic looks throughout the world. The capsule is also rooted in the brand's signature themes, featuring season camouflage detailing, the Tailor Shop, as well as its MAHAPATCHCO. This...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bostonnews.net

Waste Paper Pulp Recycling Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Global Wastepaper Recyclers, Sonoco Recycling, Hanna Paper Recycling

The Latest Released Worldwide Waste Paper Pulp Recycling market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Waste Paper Pulp Recycling market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Waste Paper Pulp Recycling market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Waste Management, Republic Services, Sonoco Recycling, Hanna Paper Recycling, ST Paper Resources, Cascades Recovery, Global Wastepaper Recyclers, Veolia Environment, Remondis, Kokusai Pulp & Paper, Huanjia Group & China Recycling Development.
ENVIRONMENT
Refinery29

What Do These Fashion Sustainability Buzzwords Really Mean?

Fashion trends come and go, and micro trends are even more fleeting. But one fashion movement that’s here to stay is sustainability. Propelled by the climate emergency, fashion sustainability is no longer an afterthought, but the epicentre of conversation. The #sustainablefashion hashtag has over 1.3 billion TikTok views, and #sustainablefashionbrand...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Paris Fashion Week
WWD

Italian Fashion Chambers Partners With U.N. Ethical Fashion Initiative for Sustainability Awards

Click here to read the full article. NEW GREEN TEAM: The Italian fashion chamber has switched partners for its awards focused on sustainability. While from 2017 until recently it collaborated with Eco Age on the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, given once a year during an event in Milan, its president Carlo Capasa revealed during a dinner on Wednesday night that the association has kicked off a partnership with the United Nations Ethical Fashion Initiative.More from WWDMade in GermanyMonogram From Sea Couture Fall 202144 Label Group Men's Spring 2022 Together they will host the first edition of the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards on...
ENVIRONMENT
wmagazine.com

The Fabulous Side of Sustainable Fashion

At the hands of enterprising designers, environmentally friendly clothing finally gets its glow up. When you think of the phrase “sustainable fashion,” what comes to mind? Maybe some boxy little shirts upcycled from Victorian tablecloths, or diaphanous sack dresses made out of hemp fibers. Perhaps a pair of rubbery-looking sneakers with 100% recycled emblazoned prominently on them. Until relatively recently, the concepts of glamour and ecological consciousness rarely went hand in hand.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Western-Themed Fall Fashion

Billabong and Wrangler work in collaboration, marking the first time that the duo has joined forces. The two create a special collection designed for the Fall 2021 season. The perspective is vintage surf aesthetics that are seen through a western lens. The fall-ready apparel design features items for both men...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

A High-End Take on Sustainability by a Fashion-World Veteran

Designer Patricia Voto has a theory about fashion in the Amazon age. "I think we've lost the beauty of dressing ourselves in a lot of ways," she tells BAZAAR.com. Voto doesn't mean the shift toward sweatpants and all-knit-everything caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She's referring to the relentless pace of online shopping overall, where "a bunch of boxes show up, you throw on some clothes, you return the things you don't like," she explains. An entire wardrobe may arrive at your door hours after clicking the purchase button, but those pieces aren't tailored to your body or crafted with sustainable materials. You order clothing, likely recommended by an algorithm, without finding time to want it—let alone appreciate it. And then, you move on to the next item. Individuality? It's in short supply.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Amazon Handmade Has Teamed Up With Nest to Bring Artisans to the Global Stage

We'll be honest, we spend a lot of time shopping on Amazon. We buy everything from paper towels to boots and planters from the megaretailer. Now, though, we can support small businesses and artisans through Amazon Handmade's partnership with Nest, a nonprofit that works to support global artisans in growing their businesses. There's arguably no bigger platform than Amazon to sell your products, and it's exciting to know that we can shop small and sustainably on such a large ecommerce site.
SMALL BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

‘Self-Sustaining’ Tree Inspires Biodegradable Jackets

Merging trend-forward design and innovative technologies, each jacket plants 10 trees and is made from 99 percent recycled materials. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Businesses In Rigid Packaging Market Lean On Constant Innovations Boosting Sustainability; Global Market Valuation To Reach US$ 755 Bn By 2024: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability has become a key quotient for assessing the benefits of packaging among end-use industries, and the incessant focus on adopting eco-friendly packaging materials has propelled the prospects of the rigid packaging market. Rigid packaging solutions, notably plastics, are viewed as a robust packaging for meeting a wide range of needs in food and beverages (F&B), pharmaceutical, chemical, and healthcare industries.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Medigus: Jeff Brands To Enter The Logistic Warehouses Market In The U.S. To Support Amazon FBM Sellers E-commerce Growth

Jeff Brands will develop dedicated software for managing inventory and logistics warehouses to support e- commerce businesses. OMER, Israel, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that Jeff Brands Ltd. (50.03%), a fast-growing consumer products goods (CPG) company, operating primarily on Amazon.com, will expand its business into e-commerce logistics warehouses. Jeff Brands signed a non-binding collaboration agreement with iFulfillYou LLC, a U.S.-based warehousing logistics services company under which the parties intend to collaborate for the establishment of logistics warehouses in the U.S. through a newly created company.
BUSINESS
Hamptons.com

TOCCIN and LDT Founders, Alex and Michael Toccin, Talk Filling a Need in the Fashion Market and Family Life in the Hamptons

The fashion culture in the Hamptons is one of its strongest attributes and we’re fortunate enough as a community to live alongside many of the designers that we wear on a daily basis. Husband and wife duo, Alex and Michael Toccin are the Founders and Creative Directors of two fashion brands, TOCCIN and LDT. While both of their careers were founded in Manhattan, they too, like many others, have found solace in The Hamptons community and spend much of their time Out East.
MANHATTAN, NY
theface.com

Vestiaire Collective is calling for a more sustainable fashion future

The fashion industry overproduces. Every second, over 4,700 tons of clothing are made, while a truckful is burned or sent to landfill. Now, Vestiaire Collective, the platform for desirable pre-loved fashion, is calling time on fashion waste. By joining forces with a new generation of fashion activists, the platform’s aptly titled Collective for Change initiative is redrawing the fashion landscape, reducing waste, opening the sustainability conversation with expert insight and prioritising second-hand luxury.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s WellThread Introduces Plant-Based Dyes

Natural dyes are the latest eco-friendly ingredients used in the Levi’s WellThread collection, the heritage brand’s product range that serves as a laboratory for sustainable innovation. The men’s and women’s collection offers garments made with organic cotton and cottonized hemp fabrics dyed with a new range of sustainable, plant-based dye systems from Stony Creek Colors. The Springfield, Tenn.-based company has developed and validated technology that enables it to profitably supply the market with indigo plant-based color, enabling a transition from synthetic, petroleum-based processes that rely on toxic chemicals. The dye used in the collection is the product of a multi-year development relationship with...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Browzwear, Otto Open 3D Design Training Centers in Bangladesh, China

The facilities, called digi-hubs, will provide upskilling and peer-to-peer sharing to the garment industry in both countries. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
