Frontier Communities Rolls Out Brand New Home Designs In Victorville

By PR Newswire
 8 days ago

VICTORVILLE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand opening for Alicante, the latest collection of new homes by Frontier Communities, will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 12849 Echo Valley Street off the 395 Freeway in Victorville, the community's four model homes showcasing never-before-seen Frontier floor plans will be open for public tours.

Alicante visitors will be treated to a festive block party with barbeque bites and shaved ice. By interacting with QR codes placed in the model homes, guests can enter for a chance to win one of five big prizes throughout the day including a flat-screen TV, grill and more. There will also be prizes for kids. Radio hosts from 106.5 The Fox Classic Rock will be on site for a local LIVE remote.

"Alicante is all about fun, fresh energy," said Mark Hicks, division president for Frontier Communities. "The homes feature brand new Frontier floor plans with open interiors designed for gathering, soaring ceilings and breezy entryways, downstairs bedrooms, walk-in-panty options and more. We can't wait to celebrate these new designs with homeowners who are ready for a change."

The newly designed two-story homes at Alicante range in size from 1,733- to 2,422-square-feet and include 2 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3 bathrooms. Prices start in the low $400,000s and there are no HOA fees. Frontier Communities offers Hometown Heroes discounts for members of the military, law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services.

Popular features in the homes at Alicante include bright kitchens with islands, inviting master suites, upstairs lofts and backyards for memory-making.

For more information about the Alicante community, contact Donna Swisher or Nicholas Dominguez at (760) 271-0599. Outside of grand openings, sales centers are open by appointment at each community daily except Wednesdays when buyers should call for availability.

About Frontier Communities

Frontier Communities is your local neighborhood builder with a vision to help more people realize the American Dream of homeownership, offering attainable, quality homes in convenient Inland Empire and high-desert locations. Brokers are welcome with a 3 percent co-op (some restrictions apply). Learn more at https://www.fhcommunities.com/.

Media Contact

Angela DiDio

760-434-0094

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontier-communities-rolls-out-brand-new-home-designs-in-victorville-301381965.html

SOURCE Frontier Communities

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

