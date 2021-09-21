Global Cell & Gene Therapy Technologies & Supplies Industry Forecast To 2025: Market Demand, Competitive Landscape Analysis, And Market Shares Of 13 Vendors In 21 Techniques

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell & Gene Therapy Technologies and Supplies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the global market for analytical technologies and products used throughout the various stages of CGT development and manufacturing, evaluating 21 technologies grouped into six categories. The goal of this report is to provide demand growth projections by technique, region, and function, while also providing comprehensive views of the competitive landscape for each technology.

Cell and gene therapy (CGT) is a rapidly evolving field producing powerful new treatments for cancers and genetic diseases, and expanding into autoimmune disease, cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal disease, and many others. The CGT field has generated great interest and hope among researchers, patient groups, and regulators, which has led to huge investments in R&D.

Globally, many governments and regulatory bodies have adopted policy and patent environments supportive of CGT development. Since CGTs often target rare and underserved disease areas for which few other therapeutics exist, there is a sense of urgency within the pharma/bio space to develop CGTs.

As development and market entries of CGTs accelerate, the market for suppliers of laboratory and clinical tools within the CGT R&D and manufacturing spaces will see very rapid growth.

Report Overview

CGT market background and current opportunities and challenges

Market demand and five-year forecasts, segmented by technique, region, and function

Analysis of 21 techniques within the following six categories:

General Techniques

Gene Therapy Development

Transduction and Transfection

Cell Enrichment

Cell Expansion

Cryopreservation

Competitive landscape and market shares of vendors in each technique. Participants include the following:

Agilent

BC Biosciences

Bio-Rad

Corning

Cytiva (Danaher)

Gibco ( Thermo Fisher)

Lonza

MilliporeSigmat

Miltenyi Biotec

Roche

Sartorius

STEMCELL Technologies

Thermo Fisher

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

About This Report

Executive Summary

Scope & Definitions

Methodology

2. Market Insights

Introduction to Cell & Gene Therapy

Market Opportunities & Challenges

Regional Trends

3. Market Demand3.1 Overall Demand

Market Demand by Technology Group (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)

Market Share by Company (2020)

Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)

3.2 General Techniques

Technology Overview

PCR

Cell Analyzers

Cell Counters

Market Demand by Technique (2020)

Market Demand by Product Types (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)

Market Share by Company (2020)

Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)

Competitive Situation - PCR

Competitive Situation - Cell Analyzers

Competitive Situation - Cell Counters

3.3 Gene Therapy Development

Technology Overview

CRISPR

Plasmid Purification Resin

Market Demand by Technique (2020)

Market Demand by Product Types (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)

Market Share by Company (2020)

Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)

Competitive Situation - CRISPR

Competitive Situation - Plasmid Purification Resin

3.4 Transduction and Transfection

Technology Overview

Viral Vectors

Transposons

Electroporation

Other Transfection Methods

Market Demand by Technique (2020)

Market Demand by Product Types (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)

Market Share by Company (2020)

Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)

Competitive Situation - Viral Vectors

Competitive Situation - Transposons

Competitive Situation - Electroporation

Competitive Situation - Other Transfection Methods

3.5 Cell Enrichment

Technology Overview

Cell Separation

Cell Sorters

Automated Cell Processing Systems

Market Demand by Technique (2020)

Market Demand by Product Types (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)

Market Share by Company (2020)

Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)

Competitive Situation - Cell Separation

Competitive Situation - Cell Sorters

Competitive Situation - Automated Cell Processing Systems

3.6 Cell Culture and Cell Expansion

Technology Overview

RUO Cell Culture Media

RUO Sera & Supplements

GMP Cell Culture Media

GMP Sera & Supplements

Conventional Bioreactors

Single-Use Suspension Bioreactors

Single-Use Adherent Bioreactors

3.7 Market Demand by Technique (2020)

Market Demand by Product Types (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)

Market Share by Company (2020)

Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)

Competitive Situation - RUO Cell Culture Media

Competitive Situation - RUO Sera & Supplements

Competitive Situation - GMP Cell Culture Media

Competitive Situation - GMP Sera & Supplements

Competitive Situation - Conventional Bioreactors

Competitive Situation - Single-Use Suspension Bioreactors

Competitive Situation - Single-Use Adherent Bioreactors

3.8 Cryopreservation

Technology Overview

Cryoprotectants & Freeze Media

Cryobags & Cryovials

Market Demand by Technique (2020)

Market Demand by Product Types (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Region (2020-2025)

Market Demand by Function (2020-2025)

Market Share by Company (2020)

Vendor Participation by Technology (2020)

Competitive Situation - Cryoprotectants & Freeze Media

Competitive Situation - Cryobags & Cryovials

