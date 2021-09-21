CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Tab32 Upgrades Patient-First Dental PMS System, Unveils New UX And Website

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32 , the dental industry's #1 cloud-based, full-service technology platform, today announced a complete overhaul of its dental practice management system (PMS), including a reimagined user experience (UX) and powerful new features to deliver a true, unified patient-first experience. The company also unveiled a new website to enable dental professionals, DSOs, and patients to quickly and easily explore its offerings.

The upgrades come on the heels of tab32 raising a new Series B round in August, marking the culmination of five consecutive years of 100% year-on-year growth. The tab32 platform is now trusted by leading DSOs to manage over 7.3 million patient relationships, including 9.3 million appointments, more than 100 million radiographic records, and over 1 million monthly patient engagements. Already profitable for two straight years, tab32 is rapidly expanding, and recently signed several high-profile new clients including national dental service organizations (DSOs) such as Specialty Dental Brands, Lightwave Dental, and Smile Dental Services.

The new UX and website design reflect tab32's continuing commitment to providing the dental industry with the most streamlined, straightforward, and comprehensive tech solution on the market. The revamped platform includes powerful new workflows designed to efficiently meet the needs of individual practices, regional organizations, and national executives. Some of the most sought-after features include:

  • Built-in Machine Learning insights and Interactive KPI Dashboards, leveraging best-of-breed AI tools to unlock actionable data insights, broad-spectrum business intelligence, and robust GAAP-compliant financial reporting. With tab32, your entire team gets the smart, connected data they need to make faster, better decisions.
  • Reimagined, future-proof workflows, with a single comprehensive platform reducing the cost of daily operations, increasing efficiency, and supporting growth. By putting the patient and provider experience at the center of every workflow, tab32 streamlines operations and improves patient outcomes.
  • Intuitive radiograph annotation and charting tools, enabling charts and X-rays to be read simultaneously, and featuring intuitive editing, enhancement, and measurement tools. Designed by dentists, for dentists, tab32's unique solution even allows practitioners to annotate and draw directly onto a radiograph.

"With these new features, UX, and website we're continuing tab32's patient-first approach to driving growth and improving outcomes in the ever-changing dental retail market," said Kiltesh Patel, CEO and founder of tab32. "Designed from the ground up to serve multi-location, multi-specialty dental practice groups, our cloud-first, future-forward PMS continues to evolve and adapt to not only support DSO's present goals, but also anticipate their future needs as they grow and expand."

About tab32Headquartered in Sacramento, California, tab32 is the industry's #1 technology platform for patient-first cloud dental electronic health record software (Dental EHR), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and Open Data Warehousing™. Providers use tab32 to track 9.3 million appointments, 7.3 million patients, and 100+ million radiology xrays, with 1+ million monthly patient engagements and $375 million of annual revenues flowing through the platform. The all-in-one cloud platform delivers comprehensive and engaging patient experiences through the entire value-chain of care, allowing dental practices to achieve long-term sustainable growth and profitability. With a leadership team of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers from University of California, tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tab32-upgrades-patient-first-dental-pms-system-unveils-new-ux-and-website-301381969.html

SOURCE tab32

Comments / 0

Related
bestoflasvegas.com

Avenue Dental Plan helping patients and changing the industry

Avenue Dental Plan in Las Vegas is bypassing the conventional dental-insurance industry and returning key dental decisions to patients and their dentists. It’s a concept whose time is long overdue, and Avenue Dental Plan brings a real sense of urgency to the dental plan industry. Founded by a couple of dentists who were frustrated watching patients in pain decline treatment because it was not covered, or was only partially covered, by their dental insurance or discount plan, the pair decided to offer treatment that did not have an infinite fine-print list of exclusions. Avenue Dental Plan offers immediate benefits to anyone who signs up for membership.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

GE Healthcare Introduces Revolution Ascend, A New CT System To Increase Operational Efficiency & Patient Comfort

GE Healthcare today unveiled Revolution Ascend vi with Effortless Workflow, offering clinicians a collection of artificial intelligence technologies that automate and simplify time-consuming tasks to increase operational efficiency and free up time for clinicians to deliver more personalized care to more patients. The computed tomography (CT) system's new 75 cm wide-gantry, 40 mm detector coverage, and lower table position are designed to accommodate high body mass index (BMI) patients as well as trauma cases that would otherwise be too delicate to maneuver in a smaller size gantry.
HEALTH
Fast Casual

Ono Hawaiian upgrades website

As part of its technology initiative to improve its digital experience, Ono Hawaiian BBQ has overhauled its website. "We wanted a website that better serves the needs of our customers and makes ordering our food easier," Christine Jan, director of marketing, said in a company press release. "With our on-the-go modern lifestyles, our website gives consumers the ability to get the authentic Hawaiian food they love and spend more time savoring the moments with family and friends."
INTERNET
massdevice.com

GE Healthcare unveils new AI-powered CT system

GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) today introduced its Revolution Ascend with Effortless Workflow computed tomography (CT) system. The new CT system includes a new 75 cm wide-gantry, 40 mm detector coverage and lower table position designed to accommodate high body mass index (BMI) patients and trauma cases that would otherwise be too delicate to maneuver in a smaller size gantry, according to a news release.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hotel Online

React Mobile Unveils New 2.0 Software Upgrade Delivering the Highest Panic Button Reliability and Beacon Location Accuracy to Hotels

SEATTLE, WA — September 27, 2021 — At HITEC Dallas this week, React Mobile will unveil version 2.0 of its workforce safety platform designed to deliver the highest panic button reliability and beacon location accuracy on the market while being radically simpler for hotel workers to use in every way. React Mobile 2.0 will be on display September 28 to 30 in Booth 1723 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
CELL PHONES
bocaratontribune.com

City of Boca Raton Unveils New Website and City App

The City of Boca Raton has introduced a new communications initiative which aims to build a stronger and more unified connection with the City’s residents, visitors, and businesses. The initiative will introduce additional avenues to easily connect with the City and a more modern and vibrant design aesthetic across all City communication channels. These efforts include a website refresh with new design elements, launch of a new app to report concerns, and a text messaging notification service.
CELL PHONES
laundryledger.com

Christeyns Unveils New Website

East Bridgewater, MA –Christeyns, a hygiene solutions company based in Belgium that is expanding operations in the United States, has introduced a new website. The bold, fresh design can be viewed in seven languages and provides textile care professionals easier access to its laundry chemistry solutions and services, according to a news release.
ECONOMY
tvtechnology.com

Roku Unveils New 4K Streamers and Upgrades Its Operating System

LOS GATOS, Calif.—Roku has unveiled the all-new $49.99 Roku Streaming Stick 4K and the $69.99 Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ that will offer users better 4K streaming. The new streaming sticks offer Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and improved WiFi. In addition, it has launched a new operating system, the Roku OS 10.5....
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pms#Electronic Health Record#Data Management#Mobile Payments#Rocklin#Specialty Dental Brands#Lightwave Dental#Smile Dental Services#Ux#Tab32#Dso#Ehr#Open Data Warehousing#Xrays#University Of California
TheStreet

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Announces First Patient Treated With ViperCross™ Peripheral Support Catheter

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (CSII) - Get Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Report, a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced today that the first patient has been successfully treated with its ViperCross peripheral support catheter. Dr. Billy J. Kim,...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Xponential Fitness Unveils Upgraded Production Studio

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) has announced the debut of its upgraded production studio, XSTUDIO, to elevate its GO fitness streaming platform. The studio is a 70-by-14-foot LED wall that creates an augmented reality experience for GO users at home. The new technology enables the GO team to deliver immersive,...
WORKOUTS
Sourcing Journal

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Chippewa Herald

L.E. Phillips Senior Center unveils major upgrades

A local senior center just completed its latest upgrades and is ready for the public to see them. The L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire held an open house for the expansion of their facility on Wednesday which included a variety of different activities throughout the day. Some of the new additions include a ground floor fitness gym and a multi-purpose room, along with two lower-level multi-purpose rooms and a lower-level billiards room.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
The Guardian

UX Designer

We are working with a London based University while they go through a major website transformation project. The UX Designer will work closely with the Web & Content teams to better deploy and share content through digital channels. This role will focus on optimising the user journey and experience, online...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Wetumpka Herald

Millbrook Chamber unveils new website, logo

Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brenda Dennis unveiled the organization’s new website and logo to members at the chamber’s fall luncheon held Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Millbrook Civic Center. The luncheon included a tutorial for members on how to make the most of the new website. According...
MILLBROOK, AL
foxbangor.com

UMPI unveils new solar system model

PRESQUE ISLE — The University of Maine at Presque Isle unveiled the new brochure, website, and video for its Maine solar system model. This model was made possible by a $7,500 Enterprise Marketing Grant from the Maine Office of Tourism MarketingPpartnership Program. The materials were designed with user-friendliness and fun...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
murphyshockeylaw.net

New Report Unveils more details about Dental Equipment Market by 2027 | Carestream Health Inc. , Danaher Corporation , Dentsply Sirona

A2Z Market Research announces the release of Dental Equipment Market research report. The market is predictable to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. Dental Equipment Market 2021 research report presents analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market. The report gives a clear picture of the current market situation. It includes historical and technological advent Digital Wallpaper, macro-economic and governing factors and valuates market size in terms of value and volume, in the market.
MARKETS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dental patients dispute collection notices from closed practice

MILWAUKEE - Patients of a shuttered Milwaukee dental office are disputing their debt after receiving collection notices in the mail. It’s been years since their last appointments at the practice. Anthony Sutton says his visits to Dr. Molar Family Dentistry were mostly pain-free. However, Sutton’s pain arrived three years later...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Scrubs Magazine

Hospital Fires Whistleblower Travel Nurse for Raising COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Travel Nurse Marian Weber knew something was wrong while working at the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Alaska during the pandemic. She watched patients with COVID-19 go unmonitored for long periods of time, so she shared her concerns with hospital administration. She claims they ended up retaliating against her instead of addressing the problem.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
53K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy