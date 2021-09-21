CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Hyperscale Data Center Markets 2021-2026 - Deployment Of Microgrids / Innovative Technologies / UPS Battery Technologies / Procurement Of Renewable Energy / Hyperconverged & Converged Platforms

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US hyperscale data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% during the period 2021-2026.The US is witnessing massive growth in internet usage by people and businesses. The country is the largest market in terms of data center operations, and it is continuing to grow due to the higher consumption of data by end-users. The growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) is a major driver for the U.S. hyperscale data center market, leading to additional facilities that can support exabytes of data generated by both business users and consumers.

The study considers the present scenario of the US hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. SNIPPETS

  • In 2020, the US was the major contributor in terms of investment to the hyperscale market.
  • The adoption of high-performance infrastructure supporting high-density workloads will rise during the forecast period.
  • The price of SSDs will continue to decline. The US will be the major market for high-capacity SSD solutions across the globe.
  • Submarine cable investments will improve in-land connectivity and reduce latency, thereby boosting the US hyperscale data center market growth.
  • In terms of electrical infrastructure, UPS systems are likely to dominate the hyperscale data center market with a market share of over 28%, followed by generators and transfer switches & switchgear with around 27% and 21%, respectively.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

  • The US hyperscale data center market share by IT infrastructure will witness a growth of 3.86% during the forecast period. Enterprises are shifting businesses from small server rooms to data centers for high-performance and high-capacity infrastructure. The COVID-19 pandemic grew the infrastructure adoption among internet-related service providers such as e-commerce, online video streaming, and social media in Q1 and Q2 2020. In the IT infrastructure segment, most of the revenue is generated by server systems, followed by storage and network infrastructure.
  • The US data center market by server infrastructure is expected to reach USD 19.55 billion in 2026. The market for server infrastructure has witnessed growth in the past years. The increase in demand for server shipments will continue to grow moderately as enterprises are likely to move to the cloud or colocation platforms for their IT infrastructure operations.
  • The US hyperscale cooling market by cooling systems was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2020. Cooling systems are adopted in data centers to reduce the heat generated by IT infrastructure. The adoption of cooling systems depends on cost and efficiency, which is likely to play a major role in selecting vendors.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

  • In the South-Eastern US, Virginia led the maximum data center investment in 2020, followed by Texas, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio.
  • The major investors in Virginia were CyrusOne, COPT Data Center Solutions, Digital Realty, Aligned, Facebook, Microsoft, and QTS Realty Trust.
  • Virginia distributed over USD 100 million in tax exemptions in 2020, making it an investor-friendly destination for hyperscale data center investment in the US. Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to invest over USD 200 million to develop a data facility in Virginia to expand its footprint in the region.
  • In addition to self-built data centers, hyperscale operators are among the region's largest customers for colocation service providers.
  • The construction of new facilities in the region will offer new opportunities for Support and IT infrastructure vendors, which will contribute significantly to their revenue growth.
  • It is expected that the hyperscale investment will continue to grow in the region during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

  • The US hyperscale data center market is witnessing growth in revenue from ODM server manufacturers such as Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) (Quanta Computer) and Wiwynn (Wistron).
  • ODM server manufacturers will be significant competitors to other vendors such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and Cisco Systems. Vendor offerings are concentrated on technologies such as cloud, big data, AI, and IoT-based application workloads.
  • Every major storage vendor is facing strong competition from all-flash storage offerings. The market for ODM storage systems is rising the demand for OCP design-based storage products used in hyperscale data centers.

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • AccelStor
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • DataDirect Networks
  • Dell Technologies
  • Extreme Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Intel Technologies
  • Infortrend Technology
  • Inspur
  • MiTAC Holdings
  • NetApp
  • Nimbus Data
  • Pivot3
  • Micron Technology
  • QNAP Systems
  • Quanta Cloud Technology
  • Samsung
  • Super Micro Computer
  • Synology
  • VIOLIN
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • Western Digital
  • Wiwynn (Wistron)

Key Support Infrastructure Vendors

  • ABB
  • Airedale International Air Conditioning
  • Asetek
  • Bloom Energy
  • Caterpillar
  • Condair Group
  • Cormant
  • Cummins
  • Cyber Power Systems
  • Data Aire
  • Delta Power Solutions
  • Eaton
  • FNT Software
  • Generac Power Systems
  • Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • KOHLER
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Natron Energy
  • Nlyte Software
  • Rolls Royce Power Systems
  • Schneider Electric
  • STULZ
  • Rittal
  • Toshiba
  • Trane ( Ingersoll Rand)
  • Tripp Lite
  • Vertiv Group
  • Yanmar
  • ZincFive

Key Construction Contractors

  • AECOM
  • Arup
  • Balfour Beatty US
  • BlueScope Construction
  • Corgan
  • Clune Construction
  • DPR Construction
  • Fortis Construction
  • Gensler
  • Gilbane Building Company
  • Fluor Corporation
  • HDR Architecture
  • Holder Construction Group
  • HITT Contracting
  • Hoffman Construction
  • Jacobs Engineering Group
  • JE Dunn Construction Group
  • Linesight
  • M+W Group (Exyte)
  • Morrison Hershfield
  • Mortenson
  • Rogers-O'Brien Construction
  • Structure Tone (STO Building Group)
  • Syska Hennessy Group
  • The Walsh Group
  • Turner Construction Company

Key Data Center Investors

  • Apple
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Aligned
  • Compass Datacenters
  • CyrusOne
  • COPT Data Center Solutions
  • CoreSite Realty
  • DataBank
  • Digital Realty
  • EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
  • Equinix
  • Facebook
  • Flexential
  • fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty
  • GIGA Data Centers
  • Google
  • H5 Data Centers
  • Microsoft
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Iron Mountain
  • QTS Realty Trust
  • Switch
  • Stack Infrastructure
  • Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

  • Cirrus Data Services
  • Novva
  • PointOne
  • Quantum Loophole
  • Yondr

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of the Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Internet & Data Growth7.2 Electricity Pricing in US7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Deployment of Microgrids in Hyperscale Data Centers8.2 Innovative Data Center Technologies8.3 AI Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption8.4 Innovative UPS Battery Technologies8.5 Rising Procurement of Renewable Energy for Hyperscale Data Centers8.6 Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 COVID-19 on Hyperscale Data Center Market9.2 5G Deployment & Hyperscale Data Centers9.3 Rising Investment in Hyperscale Data Centers9.4 Cloud & Connectivity Drive Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers9.5 IoT & Big Data Drive Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers9.6 M&As to Fuel Hyperscale Data Center Growth9.7 Tax Incentives to Boost Hyperscale Investment 10 Market Restraints10.1 Location Constraints for Hyperscale Data Center Construction10.2 Data Center Security Challenges10.3 Dearth of Skilled Workforce10.4 Increased Carbon Emissions from Data Centers10.5 Increasing Water Consumption by Hyperscale Operators 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast11.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast11.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast11.7 Five Forces Analysis 12 Infrastructure12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 IT Infrastructure12.3 Electrical Infrastructure12.4 Mechanical Infrastructure12.5 General Construction 13 IT Infrastructure13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Server Infrastructure13.3 Storage Infrastructure13.4 Network Infrastructure 14 Electrical Infrastructure14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 UPS Systems14.3 Generators14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear14.5 Power Distribution Units14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure 15 Mechanical Infrastructure15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Cooling Systems15.3 Racks15.4 Other Infrastructure 16 Cooling Systems16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units16.3 Chiller Units16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers16.6 Other Cooling Units 17 Cooling Technique17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques 18 General Construction18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine18.2 Core & Shell Development18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services18.4 Building & Engineering Design18.5 Physical Security18.6 DCIM/BMS Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n18lz3

