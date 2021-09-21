CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

These women say they were sexually abused by Southern Baptist leaders. Now they're forcing a reckoning.

By Megan Botel
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands gathered in June at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., for the Southern Baptist Convention's annual conference. For the many women who have been speaking out about sexual assault within the nation's largest evangelical denomination, the conference marked a long-awaited change of course: The Southern Baptist Convention nearly unanimously approved a third-party audit of sexual abuse allegations within its more than 47,000 churches. It also authorized an investigation into a suspected widespread coverup by the Executive Committee.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

Southern Baptists sending ‘very best to the nations’ says Chitwood

In late July, Michelle and I, along with two of our daughters, traveled overseas, where we met with more than 60 of your missionaries and their kids. We were so encouraged by the days we spent visiting with them and were again reminded that Southern Baptists have sent their very best to the nations.
RELIGION
Oak Ridger

Southern Baptist Convention's sex-abuse investigation delayed again as executives negotiate

The Southern Baptist Convention executive committee delayed action on a third-party investigation into the committee’s handling of sexual abuse claims. The committee — which handles denomination business when the full Southern Baptist Convention is not in session — gathered last week in Nashville for a two-day meeting and decided to delay decision-making on a contract with a third-party investigator. The committee met Tuesday for a special, virtual session and again delayed action, ultimately giving itself another week to finalize the contract.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Ex-host of America's Most Wanted alleges Brian Laundrie's parents lied he was at their Florida home to buy him more time to escape

Brian Laundrie’s parents lied to authorities when they said their son returned home to Florida last week after the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, according to former America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh. Walsh accused Christopher Laundrie; his wife, Roberta Laundrie; and their attorney, Steven Bertolino, of staging a...
CELEBRITIES
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
Asbury Park Press

They were a missionary, a Muslim and an evangelical but are now atheists. Why?

Tom Van Denburgh's transformation from believer to skeptic didn't come in a sudden, "a-ha!" moment. It was more like a slow, steady trek toward a new truth. Growing up in the northern New Jersey suburbs, Van Denburgh attended a private Christian academy with "an overemphasis on hell and brimstone" and an unhealthy preoccupation with Satan, he recalls.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Baptist#Sex Abuse#Baptist Churches#Sex Crimes#Christian Church#The Executive Committee#The Houston Chronicle#Sbc
CBS News

Victim's daughter attending Texas inmate's execution: "I wanted to watch him die"

A Texas inmate was executed Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago. Rick Rhoades, 57, was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the September 1991 killings of Charles Allen, 31, and Bradley Allen, 33. The brothers were killed less than a day after Rhoades had been released on parole after serving a sentence for burglary.
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Army veteran dies awaiting trial for Jan. 6 Capitol storming

A St. Augustine man indicted after the Jan. 6 storming at the U.S. Capitol has died while awaiting trial on charges that included civil disorder and assaulting or resisting officers. John Steven Anderson‘s attorney told a judge in Washington about the death during a case status conference Friday, court records...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Atlantic

My Dad Is Dead. His Landlord Just Evicted Him.

When my father’s heart stopped, I had no choice but to keep moving. He had lived alone, and I understood that managing the logistics of his death—planning his funeral, settling his debts, divvying up his belongings—would be an enormous task. Those looming practical matters infuriated me; I hated that my world-shattering news had not, in fact, shattered the world. It kept spinning along, so I did too. I got the news on a Thursday; flew from my home in the United Kingdom to his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday; and headed to his apartment with my sister on Monday to begin tying up the loose ends of his life. We didn’t have a key to his apartment, but my sister knew the building receptionist and was sure she’d let us in under the circumstances.
SAVANNAH, GA
Laredo Morning Times

'Top Chef' hosts Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons joining Houston march against Texas abortion ban

Following last week's announcement of "Top Chef's" decision to film in Houston, hosts Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons announced Wednesday they will be joining other women's rights advocates at Saturday's Women's March in the Bayou City to stand in protest of Texas Senate Bill 8. The bill outlaws abortions six weeks after pregnancy, often before most know they are pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Texas executes man for 1991 double murder

A man condemned to death for the 1991 murder of two brothers in their home was executed by the state of Texas on Tuesday, after the US Supreme Court rejected an appeal that could have seen his case thrown out on grounds of racial bias in jury selection. Rick Rhoades, 57, received a lethal injection at the Huntsville penitentiary, according to Texas authorities, becoming the sixth person to be executed in the United States this year. A recidivist burglar, Rhoades was out of prison on conditional release when, on September 13, 1991, he entered the home of Charles Allen, who lived with his brother Bradley in the Houston suburbs. He then killed them in their sleep before robbing them, authorities said.
TEXAS STATE
Laredo Morning Times

Texas woman sends flowers to Brian Laundrie's house for Gabby Petito

Many people on social media, including one woman from Texas, are sending flower deliveries addressed to Gabby Petito at Brian Laundrie's family's home in North Port, Florida. Stephanie Savage from Houston told WFAA, an ABC TV station in Dallas, she felt there needed to be a memorial at Laundrie's house, where Petito lived for roughly two years before departing on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend in June.
TEXAS STATE
Laredo Morning Times

Texas defends law that has halted most abortions in the state

Texas officials on Wednesday defended the state's strict abortion law that bars the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy and urged a federal judge to allow the measure to stand. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the court should dismiss the Biden administration's lawsuit seeking to block...
TEXAS STATE
Montgomery Advertiser

Southern Baptist Convention's sex-abuse investigation delayed again as executives negotiate

The Southern Baptist Convention executive committee delayed action on a third-party investigation into the committee’s handling of sexual abuse claims. The committee — which handles denomination business when the full Southern Baptist Convention is not in session — gathered last week in Nashville for a two-day meeting and decided to delay decision-making on a contract with a third-party investigator. The committee met Tuesday for a special, virtual session and again delayed action, ultimately giving itself another week to finalize the contract.
RELIGION
Daily Comet

Southern Baptist Convention's sex-abuse investigation delayed again as executives negotiate

The Southern Baptist Convention executive committee delayed action on a third-party investigation into the committee’s handling of sexual abuse claims. The committee — which handles denomination business when the full Southern Baptist Convention is not in session — gathered last week in Nashville for a two-day meeting and decided to delay decision-making on a contract with a third-party investigator. The committee met Tuesday for a special, virtual session and again delayed action, ultimately giving itself another week to finalize the contract.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy