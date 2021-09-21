CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HiBid.com Breaks Single-Day Records For Lot And Auction Totals, Starts New Week With Huge Estate And Coin Auctions

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of well over half a million lots in last week's auctions. On Friday alone, the site shattered previous records for the highest number of lots available in a single day and the highest number of auctions listed on the site. In auctions running from September 13th through the 19th, an average of 1.48 million bids per day were placed in a combined total of 1,335 online-only and webcast auctions. In all, the auctions brought in nearly $44.9 million in gross auction proceeds.

Items up for bidding this week include high volumes of rare and collectible gold and silver coins, watches, jewelry, paintings, figurines, vehicles, and much more.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

September 13th-19th HiBid.com HighlightsGross Auction Proceeds: $44,895,016Gross Merchandise Volume: $76,888,766Lots Sold: 507,062Online-Only Auctions: 1,232Webcast Auctions: 103Average Bidders Per Day: 902,000Average Bids Per Day: 1.48 million

Current AuctionsThe following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Hollywood Lawyer Rare Coin SaleAuction Type: Live WebcastDates: September 10th-25thSeller: Gold Standard Auctions View Auction Items

OC Estate SaleAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: September 19th-29thSeller: Walker Auction House View Auction Items

Huge Coin CollectionAuction Type: Live WebcastDates: September 12th-October 10thSeller: Vandenbrook Galleries, LLC View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

Contact Us352-414-1947 sales@auctionflex.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hibidcom-breaks-single-day-records-for-lot-and-auction-totals-starts-new-week-with-huge-estate-and-coin-auctions-301381960.html

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex

