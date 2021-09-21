CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate Announces The Sale Of Prime Industrial Manufacturing Facility In Suburban Illinois

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces the sale of a well-located manufacturing facility at 1111 Wheeling Road in Wheeling, Illinois. The property features 117,700 square feet of versatile warehouse space and 11,640 square feet of office space. The offer deadline is scheduled for October 29.

This property consists of a single-tenant, industrial manufacturing facility totaling approximately 129,340 square feet on 9.18 acres set within a well-established industrial pocket of Wheeling, Ill. The facility was constructed in 1968 with additions in 1971 and 1975 and features a total of six dock doors, including three enclosed loading docks, two external loading docks and one drive-in door, with 18-foot clear heights throughout. Electricity and full sprinklers are provided all through the facility. A traditional mix of front office space backed by production and warehousing space are included within the building. The facility also features additional mezzanine office/storage space.

The city of Wheeling has an estimated population of approximately 40,000, with a diverse and dynamic economy, according to Data USA. Located in the heart of Chicago's prestigious northern suburbs, Wheeling is distinguished by its unique balance of industry, commercial/retail development, hospitality and residential neighborhoods on nearly 3.5 square miles of land with over 800 businesses. With a reputation as a strong industrial center in the Chicagoland region, the city is home to nearly 14 million square feet of manufacturing facilities and is the fifth largest manufacturing employment concentration in Illinois. Some local manufacturers include Hidden Valley Manufacturing, Reynolds Consumer Products, Penray, Creation Technologies, SG360°, Handi-Foil, Valspar, Wieland Metals, Argon Medical Devices, Durable Packaging, Richelieu Foods, Keats Manufacturing and Tool King Inc. Businesses can begin, move or expand operations in Wheeling while taking advantage of Cook County's 6B tax incentives for local industrial development. In addition, the city has the regionally renowned "Restaurant Row," an area of numerous restaurants along bustling Milwaukee Avenue including Cooper's Hawk, Bob Chinn's, Boston Fish Market, Superdawg, Benihana, Buca di Beppo, Saranello's and others, all generating roughly $90 million of revenue contributing to the city and state's economies.

This sale represents an exceptional opportunity for a user or investor to obtain usable industrial square footage and office space in a very competitive and strategic Chicagoland industrial location close to interstates, O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Executive Airport.

Steve Madura, senior vice president at Hilco Real Estate, stated, "With industrial vacancy rates hovering around 4% and rents up over 6% this year, this is a rare opportunity for either an investor to acquire a desirable building in a where the market's current appetite for industrial product is almost insatiable, or an end user to find a move-in ready building for their expanding business. Based on the building's dock layout, a smaller user could even occupy half the building and lease the remaining space to another business in order to subsidize their purchase - a win-win situation."

Mr. Madura continued, "The headline here is the location. This facility is situated in a business-friendly community that provides near-immediate access to Chicagoland's network of interstates, airports and complimentary businesses. We anticipate market interest in this sale to be very strong."

The offer deadline for this sale is Friday, October 29 at 5:00 p.m. On-site inspections will be held on Thursday, September 30 and Tuesday, October 19. Offers may be submitted via mail to the following address: Hilco Real Estate, 5 Revere Drive, Suite 410, Northbrook, IL 60062, or via email to cevans@hilcoglobal.com . For more information regarding the sale process or to schedule an on-site appointment, please contact Chet Evans at (847) 418-2702 or cevans@hilcoglobal.com or Steve Madura at (847) 504-2478 or smadura@hilcoglobal.com .

For further information on the properties, an explanation of the sale process or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real EstateHilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company ( HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilco-real-estate-announces-the-sale-of-prime-industrial-manufacturing-facility-in-suburban-illinois-301381972.html

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
thegazette.com

Independence manufacturer expands facility

Aluminum extrusions manufacturer Pries Enterprises has begun a 100,000-square-foot expansion at its Independence facility that will take its footprint to more than 300,000 square feet. The $40 million project will increase its capacity by 50 percent and is anticipated to be fully operational by year-end, the company said in a...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
rebusinessonline.com

The Atkins Group to Develop 635,400 SF Industrial Facility in Decatur, Illinois

DECATUR, ILL. — The Atkins Group will develop a 635,400-square-foot industrial build-to-suit in the central Illinois town of Decatur. ARCO National Construction will serve as general contractor for the project, which is estimated to cost in excess of $41 million to build. AJ Thoma III of Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty and Mike Dean of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed tenant in the build-to-suit lease, which spans seven years. Completion of the 43-acre project is slated for July 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC12

Large real estate developments in Chesterfield, Richmond for sale now

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Parkway Crossings of Chesterfield and Richmond are currently on the market to be developed. The developments are represented by Larry Agnew, Austin Newman, SIOR and Nathan Shor of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. Parkway Crossings of Chesterfield is the largest, privately-owned parcel closest to downtown Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
Crain's Detroit Business

Real Estate Insider: Well-known suburban office properties up for grabs

In the past week, nearly 800,000 square feet of office space across four well-known properties in Troy and Pontiac became available if you have the scratch. Toss in the Fisher Building and the former UAW-GM Center for Human Resources for good measure, and you have six buildings over 100,000 square feet — some vacant, some well leased — totaling 1.8 million square feet in the market for fresh ownership in metro Detroit the last 30 days or so, according to a survey of listings on CoStar Group Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based real estate information service.
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Herald Tribune

REAL ESTATE PEOPLE: Ian Black hires sales associate with decades of experience

Ian Black Real Estate, a commercial real estate brokerage firm in Sarasota, has hired Kim Fitzgerald as a sales associate. Fitzgerald has more than 35 years of experience in leasing and sales and more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate. In her new role, she will complement the existing team and focus on retail leasing.
SARASOTA, FL
mediapost.com

Elm Street Technology Acquires OutboundEngine To Serve Real Estate Industry

Elm Street Technology, LLC, a firm that provides email marketing and other services for the real estate industry, has acquired OutboundEngine, an automation software company. Terms were not disclosed. The firms hope to create a one-stop shop for all aspects of real estate marketing, says Prem Luthra, president and CEO...
REAL ESTATE
phillychitchat.com

The Agency Real Estate Announces Next Gen Partnership

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021 I attended a red carpet event at the Laurel announcing the formation of the next iteration of the AGENCY Real Estate Partnership… the Evolution of Luxury Real Estate for the Philadelphia Marketplace! For years the award winning licensed Broker/Realtor in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Lisa Silveri has owned and operated the successful AGENCY with an extensive background in selling high end residential and commercial properties. During the pandemic she thought, what is next, what should I be doing. She’s stepping back just a bit, and stepping up is her new partners, a young dynamic team which will complete The AGENCY’s Real Estate Christopher Werley, Larry Holmes Jr. and Matthew Loebsack 1518 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (215) 990-3159.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Llc#Data Usa#Creation Technologies#Durable Packaging#Richelieu Foods#Keats Manufacturing#Tool King Inc#Wheeling#Boston Fish Market#Benihana#Hilco Global#Hre
rew-online.com

Real estate industry most tolerant of drunk or high employees, survey reveals

A new survey has found that the real estate industry is most tolerant of employees reporting for the job drunk of high. DrugAbuse.com, an education and recovery resource of American Addiction Centers, Inc., commissioned the survey as COVID-driven remote working drove many to drink and drugs. One in three employers...
REAL ESTATE
theeastsiderla.com

Eastside real estate sales and prices for August

Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers. The median price of homes sold across Southern California in August rose nearly 14% from the same month last year to $680,000. That’s a strong performance but it's the smallest year-over-year increase since February and could be a sign that the market is cooling a bit from its frenzied pace, the LA Times noted.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
connectcre.com

Lakeview Apartment Sale Represents “Hat Trick in Chicago Real Estate”

Essex Realty Group recently facilitated the sale of 3500 N. Fremont St., an apartment property in the North Side’s Lakeview neighborhood. Located near Wrigley Field, the property sold to a local investor for $6,200,000, or $172,222 per unit. The seller, a local investor, hired the Essex team of Jim Darrow...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Bisnow

Real Estate Tech Firm Signs Flex-Industrial Lease In D.C. Suburbs

REEF, a real estate tech company backed by SoftBank, has leased flex-industrial space in suburban Maryland to grow its distribution network in the region. REEF signed a 64K SF lease at 8880 Gorman Road in Laurel, Maryland, Colliers, which represented REEF, announced Wednesday. The building's owner, Morgan Stanley, was represented by Lincoln Property Co. in the deal. The 140K SF building was constructed in 2000, according to LoopNet.
REAL ESTATE
rejournals.com

Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services brokers industrial land sale in Mansfield

Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has announced the completion of the following transactions during September. Industrial Reserve LLC has acquired 14 acres of industrial land at 947 Trinity Dr., Mansfield, from Trinity Forge Inc. Josh Meraz, marketing director of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, and Michael W. Spain, executive vice president and managing partner, represented the seller. Brant Landry of Landry Commercial Inc. represented the buyer.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Commercial Observer

Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari on the Next Big Real Estate Trend

Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. For the many companies that have emerged to satisfy the demand for coworking, or places where folks can come to work without their bosses having to commit to the space for years and years, it’s been a strangely lucrative time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) ("NREF") announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.53125 per share of NREF's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on October 25, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2021.
MARKETS
Hartford Business

Marijuana industry jump-starts commercial real estate activity in CT

As state officials formulate a licensing and regulatory regime for the newly-legal recreational cannabis industry, Nicholas Morizio said he is already seeing marijuana companies put properties under contract for prospective business locations. Morizio, president of real estate brokerage Colliers International’s Hartford and New Haven offices, who has worked on medical...
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
53K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy