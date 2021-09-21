Moore Kuehn Encourages GSKY, GWB, ARTA, And PPGH Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

GreenSky has agreed to merge with Goldman Sachs. Under the proposed transaction, GreenSky will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs per share.

GWB has agreed to merge with First Interstate BancSystem. Under the proposed transaction, GWB shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate BancSystem per share.

Artisan Acquisition Corporation (ARTA)

Artisan has agreed to merge with Prenetic. Under the proposed transaction, Artisan shareholders will own less than 25.3% of the combined company.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. (PPGH)

Poema has agreed to merge with Gogoro. Under the proposed transaction, Poema shareholders will own less than 13.1% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

