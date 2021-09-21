CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Moore Kuehn Encourages GSKY, GWB, ARTA, And PPGH Investors To Contact Law Firm

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

GreenSky has agreed to merge with Goldman Sachs. Under the proposed transaction, GreenSky will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs per share.

GWB has agreed to merge with First Interstate BancSystem. Under the proposed transaction, GWB shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate BancSystem per share.

  • Artisan Acquisition Corporation (ARTA)

Artisan has agreed to merge with Prenetic. Under the proposed transaction, Artisan shareholders will own less than 25.3% of the combined company.

  • Poema Global Holdings Corp. (PPGH)

Poema has agreed to merge with Gogoro. Under the proposed transaction, Poema shareholders will own less than 13.1% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:Moore Kuehn, PLLC Justin Kuehn, Esq.30 Wall Street, 8 th Floor New York, New York 10005 jkuehn@moorekuehn.com (212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-gsky-gwb-arta-and-ppgh-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301381884.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. On Behalf Of Hyzon Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (HYZN) on behalf of Hyzon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hyzon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On September...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Viatris Inc. And Encourages Investors Who Formerly Held Shares Of Mylan Inc. (MYL) To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Viatris Inc. ("Viatris" or "the Company") (VTRS) who formerly held shares of Mylan Inc. (MYL) - Get Mylan N.V. (MYL) Report for violations of the securities laws. If you...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors AppHarvest, Inc. - APPH

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest" or the "Company") (APPH) . Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether AppHarvest and certain of its officers...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (HYZN) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsky#Investors#New York City#Ppgh
TheStreet

POLARITYTE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PolarityTE, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PolarityTE, Inc. ("PolarityTE" or the "Company") (PTE) - Get PolarityTE, Inc. Report in the United States District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PolarityTE securities between April 30, 2020 and August 23, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 23, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against AppHarvest, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest" or "the Company") (APPH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HBMD, ACBI, SBKK, MSON; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (HBMD) - Get Howard Bancorp, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale F.N.B. Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Howard Bancorp shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock for each share of Howard Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Howard Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages The Honest Company, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important November 15 Deadline In Securities Class Action - HNST

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the common stock of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in May 2021 (the "IPO") of the important November 15, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Google
TheStreet

Valley National Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Valley National Bancorp Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - VLY

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) - Get Valley National Bancorp Report and Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation is fair to Valley National shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Valley National shareholders to click here to learn more about their...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PEN INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Penumbra, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - PEN

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) - Get Penumbra, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that Penumbra may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GREENSKY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of GreenSky, Inc. - GSKY

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of GreenSky, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GSKY) to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of GreenSky will receive only 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs for each share of GreenSky that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before November 15, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or the "Company") (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report securities from April 22, 2021 through September 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
clevelandstar.com

MERGER ALERT - FMO, GWB, and EJFA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Agreement Announcement: September 16, 2021. Transaction...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law.com

When Demand Falters, Which Law Firms Will Struggle?

If demand tapers off, law firms without a diverse practice mix could struggle. Firms that aren't thoughtful about office returns and flexible work arrangements could also be challenged. Firms suffering attrition in the current talent war may not see direct profit hits, but psychological and culture deficits.
LAW
newschain

Compensation arrangement for investors in failed firm clears Commons

Arrangements for a scheme to compensate investors in a failed financial services firm have cleared the Commons. London Capital & Finance (LC&F) went into administration in January 2019, leaving 11,600 investors facing losses of £237 million. Measures in the Compensation (London Capital & Finance plc and Fraud Compensation Fund) Bill...
ECONOMY
WestfairOnline

ADDITION TO LAW FIRM

Moira F. Petrone has joined Shipman & Goodwin LLP as an associate in the firm’s tax and employee benefits practice group, Stamford office. She will represent individuals and companies in tax planning, mergers and acquisitions, various tax and corporate governance issues affecting tax-exempt organizations, enforcement and collection defense and other federal and state of Connecticut…
STAMFORD, CT
abovethelaw.com

The Habits Of A Law Firm Gunner

Most legal professionals understand what a “gunner” is in the context of law schools. A gunner is a student who sits in the front of the class, brown-noses to the professors, and does everything they can to succeed academically, usually rubbing it in the faces of their colleagues that the gunner is doing well in class and in securing job offers. If all attorneys think back to their law school experience, they can probably picture one or two people (or more) who meet this description. However, from my own experience, gunners exist in law firms as well, although they manifest themselves in different ways.
Baltimore Business Journal

Power 10: Sheela Murthy, Murthy Law Firm

Source of power: “My source of power is the universe, the cosmic, kindness and good things, the ripples of the ocean, the waves. We all rely on each other, we're interdependent; it's a symbiotic relationship with each other. My staff, my team, my husband, my family, my own initiative, my drive and desire. The confluence of factors — in short, the universe.”
BALTIMORE, MD
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
53K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy