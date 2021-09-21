CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why France Is Getting No Sympathy for Its Lost Sub Deal

By Elisabeth Braw
Defense One
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.

www.defenseone.com

Comments / 74

Frederick Faust
8d ago

I happen to recall the French were selling missiles to Iraq 2 weeks before the US invasion. Great allies the French. Lafayette has been honored and the debt paid.. Small wonder the Chinese reacted so strongly to the new agreement. Put the Aussies in a diesel boat. You can easily draw a circle with a simple compass that marks the range base on fuel capacity. In a nuclear boat though, that encompasses the earth. China's offensive strategies just got tossed out the window.

Reply(17)
16
Yavin Zee
8d ago

France just found out that quality and performance matters, not lunch dates. We are talking war with China, we can't placate you with money while China cuts off money and bullies countries. Step it up.

Reply(2)
14
Myself Me
8d ago

Could be the six hour work day or three day work week that made Australia rethink deal. China threats made a difference.

Reply(1)
10
Related
Newsweek

China Tells NATO to Stay Out of Asia

China told NATO on Monday to focus its attention on transatlantic issues, raising objections to the deployment of foreign military vessels and aircraft near the country in recent years. In their first formal dialogue since a tense exchange of statements in June, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told NATO Secretary...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
François Hollande
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
The Independent

Germany now faces a dark and difficult decade

Angela Merkel remains the German chancellor for a while yet – until some new coalition is stitched together – but already the knives are out. She is being attacked for being too indulgent towards Russia, or worse, allowing a potentially hostile country to establish control over its energy supplies with her support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
EUROPE
The Independent

EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#European Union#Eu Law#Istanbul#Government Contracts#Aukus#Eu#French#Saudis#Yemenis#Reuters#Defense#Swedish#Eurofighter Typhoon#Dassault Aviation
houstonianonline.com

Greece buys three warships from France for 3 billion euros

Greece buys three new warships yet to be built from France. This was announced by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday during a press conference in Paris, Reuters news agency reported. The transaction value is approximately 3 billion euros. For France, the sale of the ships represents a small financial gain after a previously failed military deal with Australia.
ECONOMY
gizadeathstar.com

FRANCE AND GERMANY WANT TO REVISE THE NATO CONCEPT

There's a short article over at Russia's Sputnik website that, while small, indicates that the geopolitical waves from the Afghanistan fiasco continue to ripple throughout the American alliance system. This was shared by B., and it's well worth pondering its implications:. Note two significant things in this article:. NATO partners,...
POLITICS
The Independent

France, Greece sign defense deal; Athens to buy 3 warships

France and Greece on Tuesday announced a major, multibillion-euro defense deal, including Athens’ decision to buy three French warships. French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a defense and security strategic partnership in a joint news conference in Paris “This partnership expresses our will to increase and intensify our cooperation... based on our mutual interests,” Macron said. Greece will purchase three French frigates to be build by Naval Group in Lorient, in western France, Macron said.The deal includes an option for the acquisition of a fourth frigate, Mitsotakis added. The announcement comes at a...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Former Australian PM attacks Aukus deal: 'France believes it has been deceived and humiliated, and she was'

The former Australian leader Malcolm Turnbull said Wednesday his successor "deliberately deceived" France when he scrapped a multi-billion-euro submarine deal with Paris in favour of nuclear-powered US or British alternatives. Turnbull, whose government approved the submarine deal with France in 2016, was scathing about the way Prime Minister Scott Morrison...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Saudi Arabia
Defense One

Biden’s Best Chance to Get Back on Course with Europe

The U.S.-UK-Australia pact to cooperate more closely on security in the Indo-Pacific, including the U.S. decision to sell nuclear submarines and share related technology with Australia, is a major step forward in enhancing security in the region. In addition to expanding Australia’s capabilities, the arrangement will also lead to a greater U.S. and UK presence over the long haul.
POLITICS
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
POLITICS
ktwb.com

French politician: fishermen could block Channel Tunnel in Brexit license dispute

PARIS (Reuters) – French fishermen could block the Channel Tunnel linking France and the United Kingdom in protest over the allocation of post-Brexit fishing licences, warned French member of parliament Jean-Pierre Pont on Wednesday. “Be warned,” said Pont, who is a member of parliament for President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling La...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Court annuls EU-Morocco deals over Western Sahara policies

The European Union's general court on Wednesday annulled the 27-country bloc's approval of agriculture and fishing agreements that allow Morocco to export goods from Western Sahara The ruling could damage the EU's relationship with Morocco, although the court said the effects of the 2019 agreements would be maintained over a certain period "to preserve the European Union’s external action and legal certainty over its international commitments."The EU is Morocco’s leading trade partner and the biggest foreign investor in the North African kingdom, according to the bloc.The case was brought to the court by the Polisario Front the movement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

At UN, Belarus diplomat bemoans Western actions against it

The foreign minister of Belarus accused Western nations on Monday of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year, which he insisted were won by President Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Makei made no mention of the opposition to Lukashenko and Western nations denouncing as a sham the August 2020 elections that gave him a sixth term, nor the months of protests against the outcome, some of which drew up to 200,000 people.Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people, and eventually...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy