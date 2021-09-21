CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

(EGRNF, EGRNY) Alert: Did You Lose Money On Your China Evergrande Group Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by China Evergrande Group ("Evergrande" or the "Company") (OTC: EGRNF, EGRNY).

On September 15, 2021, Reuters published an article Titled "Explainer: How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk." The report stated, "Investors became worried in September last year after a leaked letter purportedly from the company showed Evergrande had pleaded for government support to approve a now-dropped backdoor listing plan. Evergrande said the letter was fake." The article elaborated that, "Its total liability, which include payables, is at 1.97 trillion yuan ( $306.3 billion), or around 2% of the country's GDP." The People's Bank of China and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission "warned Evergrande in August that it needed to reduce its debt risks."

Following the release of this article, share prices have plummeted.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or an Evergrande shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP: Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact: Johnson Fistel, LLP Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egrnf-egrny-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-china-evergrande-group-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301381967.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Life Time Group to offer 46.2 million shares in IPO at valuation of up to $4.2 billion

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday with plans to offer 46.2 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. The fitness company would raise $970.2 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'LTH.' Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $229.2 million in the first six months of the year, wider than the loss of $182.7 million posted in the year-earlier period. "Life Time, the "Healthy Way of Life Company," is a leading lifestyle brand offering premium health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community of nearly 1.4 million individual members, who together comprise more than 767,000 memberships, as of July 31, 2021," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
TheStreet

EARGO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Eargo On Behalf Of Eargo Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (EAR) on behalf of Eargo stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Eargo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On or around...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Yuan#Egrnf#Egrny#Llp#China Evergrande Group#The Company#Reuters
TheStreet

(LDI) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer A Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Leading LoanDepot Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) ("loanDepot" or the "Company"). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased loanDepot common stock pursuant or traceable to February 16, 2021, initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 8, 2021.
LAW
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (EAR) . The investigation concerns whether Eargo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On September 22, 2021, after the close of trading, Eargo disclosed that...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors China Evergrande Group - EGRNY; EGRNF

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of China Evergrande Group ("China Evergrande" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: EGRNY) (OTCMKTS: EGRNF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether China Evergrande...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

EGRNF LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages China Evergrande Group Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - EGRNF, EGRNY

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF, EGRNY) resulting from allegations that China Evergrande may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased China...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against China Evergrande Group And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of China Evergrande Group ("China Evergrande" or "the Company") (OTC: EGRNF, EGRNY) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Targeting And Servicing High Net Worth (HNW) Investors - Strategies, Investment Behaviors, Investor Proclivities With Regards To Risk, Loyalty, And Product Uptake

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeting and Servicing High Net Worth (HNW) Investors - Strategies, Investment Behaviors, Investor Proclivities with regards to Risk, Loyalty, and Product Uptake" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report analyzes and sizes key segments of the global HNW market, providing detailed...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
53K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy