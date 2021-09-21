Tyler, The Creator Filmed Using Explicit Hand Gestures In Traffic

If you know Tyler, the Creator's story at all, you know comedy and brashness are part of his brand and, despite toning down the wild and sometimes crazy antics which seemingly defined the earlier parts of his career, that side still comes out every so often. Whether it's letting everybody know exactly who he is in the most braggadocious way in a Hot 97 interview with Ebro or spitting one of the funniest freestyles rap has heard in a minute with Funk Flex, the comedian inside Tyler, the Creator finds a way to pop out, sometimes in strange ways and places.