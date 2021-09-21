Tomorrow's birthdays

After sitting on the sidelines last week during “The Masked Singer’s” two-night premiere, it was finally time for Group B to enter the competition on Wednesday night. This collection of hidden celebrities consisted of the royal Queen of Hearts, the suave Mallard, the tasty Cupcake, the rapping Dalmatian and the singing/piano-playing duo known as Banana Split. All of the Group B contestants took the stage, with four advancing to the next round and one being eliminated. So who ended up being forced to unmask in front of America this week? SEE See all ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the...

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO