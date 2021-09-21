Tomorrow's birthdays

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer-dancer Toni Basil (BAS’-il) is 78. Actor Paul Le Mat (“American Graffiti”) is 76. Singer David Coverdale (Whitesnake, Deep Purple) is 70. Actor Shari Belafonte is 67. Singer Debby Boone is 65. Country singer June Forester of The Forester Sisters is 65. Singer Nick Cave is 64. Actor Lynn Herring (“General Hospital”) is 64. Singer Johnette Napolitano (nah-pol-ih-TAH’-noh) of Concrete Blonde is 64. Singer Joan Jett is 63. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli (ahn-DRAY’-uh boh-CHEL’-ee) is 63. Actor Scott Baio is 61. Actor Catherine Oxenberg (“Dynasty”) is 60. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 60. Actor Rob Stone (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 59. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (“24: Legacy”) is 56. Bassist-guitarist Dave Hernandez (The Shins) is 51. Rapper Mystikal is 51. Singer Big Rube of Society of Soul is 50. Actor James Hillier (“The Crown”) is 48. Actor Mireille (MEE-RAY) Enos (“World War Z”) is 46. Actor Daniella Alonso (“Revolution,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 43. Actor Michael Graziadei (GRAHT’-zee-uh-day-ee) (“The Young and the Restless”) is 42. Actor Ashley Eckstein (formerly Ashley Drane) (“That’s So Raven,” “Sofia the First”) is 40. Actor Katie Lowes (“Scandal”) is 39. Bassist Will Farquarson of Bastille is 38. Actor Tatiana Maslany (2020′s “Perry Mason,” “Orphan Black”) is 36. Actor Ukweli (uh-KWAY’-lee) Roach (“Blindspot”) is 35. Actor Tom Felton (“Harry Potter” films) is 34. Actor Teyonah Parris (“Mad Men”) is 34.

