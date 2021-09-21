CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronic pain program collaboration between Blue Cross and UVMMC recognized

Unique payer and provider program design benefits patients through pain management. Vermont Business Magazine A recently published case study by researchers at the Duke Margolis Center for Health Policy focused on the positive outcomes for Blue Cross members participating in an innovative program to improve treatment options for patients struggling with opioid use for musculoskeletal pain conditions.

