CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Evening News

New Albany armory accepting donations for Afghan refugees

By BROOKE MCAFEE brooke.mcafee@newsandtribune.com
The Evening News
The Evening News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nYwR_0c3Y9MZJ00
Staff Sgt. Chris Falardo sorts through clothing donations at the Indiana National Guard armory on Grant Line Road in New Albany. The donations will support Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury in Indiana. Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY — A New Albany site is collecting items to support the thousands of Afghan refugees housed in Indiana.

The Indiana National Guard armory at 2909 Grant Line Road is one of nine regional donation dropoff locations across the state. The donations will go to Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh, Indiana, where about 6,600 Afghan evacuees are now housed.

Louisville resident Linda Oliver donated clothing items Tuesday morning to the New Albany site. She works in New Albany, and she decided to contribute to the effort after seeing a request for donations from Gov. Eric Holcomb. She and her husband bought socks, underwear and T-shirts to donate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9ROX_0c3Y9MZJ00
Louisville resident Linda Oliver gives a donation of clothing to Staff Sgt. Chris Falardo at the New Albany armory to support Afghan evacuees in Indiana. Photos by Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune

“I wish I could do more — they need everything they can get, these poor people who have been displaced,” Oliver said. “They’re in a new country, everything’s strange and different, and if a few clothing items can help make their life easier, that’s the least I can do.”

Lt. Colonel Randi Bougere, public affairs officer with the Indiana National Guard, said about 14% of the refugees at Camp Atterbury are four years old and younger. About 40% of the refugees are ages 14 and younger.

Some of the greatest needs are items for children and infants such as clothing, baby formula and diapers, she said.

Bougere said before the donation effort started, the Indiana National Guard’s public affairs office was “flooded” with emails inquiring about how to donate and help the refugees.

“The desire has been there for a significant amount of time, and then it was just a matter of time of how do we get enough donation sites spread around the state and make it easy for Hoosiers who want to help,” she said.

Staff Sgt. Chris Falardo of the Indiana National Guard was among those volunteering Tuesday at the New Albany donation site. The donations started Monday.

“It’s a big deal, and it’s what we do,” Falardo said. “A lot of people see the guard, and we’re arming, we’re deploying overseas, we’re doing things over there and coming back, but the guard is much more. A few years ago there was a tornado and we stepped up to rebuild and clean it up.”

“This is nothing different — we see people who need help, and we step up and help them,” he said.

Falardo said the push is for donations of winter clothing as cold weather approaches. Donations were slow Monday, but they are starting to pick up, he said. As of Tuesday morning, about 10 donors had dropped off items.

The New Albany dropoff site is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The donations at the site will likely be picked up and delivered to Camp Atterbury once a week, depending on the quantity of items received, Falardo said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDSZZ_0c3Y9MZJ00
Signs direct donors to a dropoff site for donations at the New Albany armory. The site is collecting items to support Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury. Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune

Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, is joining the American Red Cross to lead the statewide volunteer efforts. Bougere said the response from across Indiana to support refugees is an example of “Hoosier Hospitality.”

“We are a humanitarian-focused populace here,” she said. “It’s heartwarming, and it’s pretty impressive to see people want to extend their arm and help out. We’re all in hard times with COVID, and people are still willing to purchase new items to support these individuals.”

In a recent news release, Holcomb encouraged Hoosiers to donate to the statewide effort to support the refugees at Camp Atterbury.

“Hoosiers have overwhelmingly responded to the needs of the Afghan evacuees and asked to help these men, women, children and families as they arrive in the United States,” Holcomb said. “We are proud to do our part in helping those who have helped the United States and provide an organized collection effort to expedite getting the supplies to those who need them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGPMq_0c3Y9MZJ00
Donations of socks , underwear and other clothing items are stacked in boxes at the Indiana National Guard armory on Grant Line Road in New Albany The items will support refugees at Camp Atterbury, where more than 6,000 are temporarily housed. Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghanistan#Weather#Charity#Camp Atterbury#The American Red Cross#Hoosier Hospitality#Covid
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Evening News

The Evening News

Jeffersonville, IN
1K+
Followers
145
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Evening News

Comments / 0

Community Policy