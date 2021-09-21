The Wrong Question On Evergrande

The third week of September keeps up with its negative seasonality as one of the worst weeks of the year amid surging fears of Fed taper and Evergrande. Equity indices are down nearly 2%, VIX hit 26 to show its fourth biggest increase of the year, while falling yields are helping metals over energy. JPY and CHF are the strongest currencies of the day (not the USD), while CAD and GBP are the weakest. The word on everyone's lips on the weekend was 'Evergrande' as the Chinese property giant stumbles towards a seemingly-inevitable bankruptcy. The EUR/USD short hit the stop, while the SPX short hit its final target. More ahead.