CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

El Salvador president says he’s world’s ‘coolest dictator’

By The Associated Press
kyma.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The top US diplomat in El Salvador says she sees “a decline in democracy” the country, where President Nayib Bukele changed his Twitter profile to read “the coolest dictator in the world.” On Monday, the United States put five Supreme Court justices on the U.S. Undemocratic and Corrupt Actors list. Those on the list have their U.S. visas revoked. The U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jean Manes said Tuesday the action was taken because they voted to allow the president’s re-election “which is clearly not allowed under the Constitution.” Bukele, said the called the decision “pure politics and the lowest form of interventionism.”

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Bukele Labels Himself 'Dictator' Of El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele, accused internationally and at home of harboring authoritarian ambitions, declared himself "dictator of El Salvador" Monday in a mocking nod to his critics. On Twitter, a tool the 40-year-old millennial president uses frequently, Bukele changed his bio from "Layla's dad" to "Dictator of El Salvador." The presidency...
POLITICS
CNET

El Salvador's move to adopt Bitcoin sparks protests

Thousands of people reportedly gathered in the capital of El Salvador on Wednesday to protest the country's adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender as well as moves by President Nayib Bukele. El Salvador officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender last week, making it the first country to do so. Officials...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Visas#San Salvador#Ap
bitcoin.com

A Rocky Start for Bukele's Bitcoin Law — El Salvador After Adoption

The adoption of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador has been one of the biggest events in the cryptocurrency world this year. However, Nayib Bukele, president of the country, has taken a course of action many consider mistaken. In any case, the Bitcoin Law has put Bitcoin in the global spotlight as a potential engine for financial change in the Central American country.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
goodmorningpost.com

The Taliban have warned the United States of “bad consequences” if drones are used in Afghan skies

According to Sputnik, the Taliban announced on Tuesday that US drones are operating in Afghan airspace and urged the US to adhere to its commitments in order to avoid unpleasant consequences. The Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, called the US move a breach of national security and urged all countries, including the US, to follow mutual duties.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Arizona Audit Backers Turn on Each Other After Recount Flop

Supporters of Republicans’ controversial “audit” of 2020 presidential election ballots have turned on each other after the partisan investigation failed to find proof of election malfeasance, with disaffected backers even circulating a fabricated rival report they claim shows interference by the “deep state.”. The audit report landed with a thud...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

In court case, Giuliani shed new light on the Big Lie's origins

The New York Times published a striking front-page report last week with a headline that read, "Trump Campaign Knew Lawyers' Voting Machine Claims Were Baseless, Memo Shows." As the article detailed, Donald Trump's political operation carefully examined key election conspiracy theories, found them to be baseless, and prepared an internal memo on the findings.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Trump loses bid to escape 'Electric Avenue' copyright lawsuit

(Reuters) - Former Republican President Donald Trump must face copyright claims brought by "Electric Avenue" musician Eddy Grant over Trump's alleged misuse of his song on a video he posted to Twitter, a Manhattan federal court ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said Trump and his campaign hadn't proven...
POTUS
The Heartland Institute

Covid-19 Is Not a “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

False statistics and misinformation are being used to push the baseless narrative that most COVID-19 hospital patients are unvaccinated. On Friday, September 17, the CDC published a study that refutes the common claim that Covid-19 is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Coauthored by more than 50 MD’s and Ph.D.’s, the study contains data on the vaccine status of adults hospitalized with Covid-19 at 21 U.S. hospitals across 18 states during March to August of 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy