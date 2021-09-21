CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BeMetals Extends Option Agreement for Thunder Mountain Gold's South Mountain Project

charlottenews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, ID and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCQB:THMG)(TSXV:THM), (the 'Company' or 'THMG') is pleased to report that the Company has agreed to an extension of the option agreement (the 'Option Agreement') with BeMetals Corp. (TSXV: BMET, OTCQB: BMTLF, Frankfurt: 1OI.F) ('BeMetals'), to acquire up to a 100% interest in the South Mountain Project ('South Mountain' or the 'Project' or the 'Property') in southwest Idaho, U.S.A.

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

TDG Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Widths of Mineralization and Adds Third Drill at Its Shasta Gold-Silver Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing resource drilling underway at its Shasta gold-silver project, located in the 'Toodoggone Production Corridor' of north-central British Columbia. The drill program at Shasta...
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Silver Wolf Announces 9.31 g/t Gold Sample from On-Going Surface Sampling Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ('Silver Wolf' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received the assay results from three hundred and thirty six (336) grab samples collected during the 2nd phase of the exploration program at the Ana Maria Property, located 21 kilometres (km) northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha).
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Sterling Metals Discovers High Grade Polymetallic Mineralization, Expands Drill Program and Earns 100% Ownership of the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) ('Sterling Metals' or the 'Company') is pleased to report the first assays from its maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond Project ('Sail Pond' or the 'Project') located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The company completed 16 drill holes in its Phase 1 program and from the data gathered launched a Phase 2 program focused on the South Zone of the Project. The first and only series of assay results the company has received to date from its Phase 2 program pertain to hole SP-21-018 and include the following highlights:
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

55 North considers options for Manitoba gold project

55 North Mining Inc. [FFF/CSE] has released an updated mineral resource estimate for its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project in Manitoba. The company said resources in the indicated category have jumped by 87% from a previous estimate to 408,300 tonnes of grade 5.41 g/t or 71,100 ounces. Resources in the inferred category are up 48% to 1.55 million tonnes of 5.48 g/t gold or 273,000 ounces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Barrick Gold#South Mountain#Mountain Project#Boise#Company#Bemetals Corp#Bmet#Otcqb#Bmtlf#Pb#Optionee Of The Property#Bemetalscorp Com#The Trout Creek Project#Nevada Gold Mines#Newmont Gold Inc#Thundermountaingold Com
resourceworld.com

Ridgeline Minerals Executes US$20 million Exploration Earn-In Agreement with Nevada Gold Mines at the Swift Gold Project, Nevada

Join us for a Virtual Swift Site Tour at 12:00pm ET September 22, 2021. Register for Free HERE. Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (“Ridgeline” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RDG | OTCQB: RDGMF | FRA: 0GC0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a transaction with Nevada Gold Mines LLC (“NGM” or “Nevada Gold Mines”), a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp., pursuant to which NGM can acquire an interest in Ridgeline’s Swift gold project (“Swift”); a district-scale (75 km²) land package located in the prolific Cortez District of the Battle Mountain – Eureka Trend (Figure 1) in Nevada. NGM can incur a minimum of US$ 20 million (of which US$ 4 million is guaranteed) in qualifying work expenditures over an initial five-year term to earn an initial 60% interest in Swift, and will have further options to increase its interest to a total 75% interest. NGM will assume operatorship of the project immediately. Highlights of the proposed earn-in agreement are outlined below.
NEVADA STATE
kitco.com

Kenorland options South Uchi project to Barrick Gold

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, Barrick can earn an initial 70% interest in the project by incurring an...
METAL MINING
thecheyennepost.com

U.S. Gold Corp. Executes Additional Agreement for CK Gold Project

U.S. Gold Corp. announced Tuesday, September 14, that a new land agreement with the surrounding landowner provides an option to lease additional land and grants access necessary to further its CK Gold Project development. The CK Gold Project is located in the mining-friendly state of Wyoming, 20 miles west of...
charlottenews.net

Murchison Announces $4,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) today announced that, subject to all regulatory approvals, it intends to raise $4,000,000 in a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'), with the net proceeds directed towards drilling at the HPM nickel/copper/cobalt property in Eastern Quebec, working capital and administrative expenses.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Vancouver, CA
charlottenews.net

More Visible Gold at Elizabeth - New Vein Discovery

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (' Tempus ' or the ' Company ') (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that visible gold has been logged in drill-hole EZ-21-12 approximately 150 metres to the northwest of the SW Vein, indicating the discovery of a new, previously unknown gold-bearing vein, together with the release of assays for four additional drill-holes (EZ-21-05, EZ-21-06, EZ-21-07B and EZ-21-08) from the ongoing 2021 drilling program at its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada.
ECONOMY
hotelnewsresource.com

New Mountain Resort Desert Rock Part of the Red Sea Project Unveiled

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the ambitious regenerative tourism project, The Red Sea Project (TRSP), has revealed design plans for its new mountain resort named Desert Rock in the wadi vistas in the west of the country. Created by the world-class architectural design firm, Oppenheim Architecture,...
LIFESTYLE
charlottenews.net

Huntsman Exercises Baxter Spring Option

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the 'Company' or 'Huntsman') announces that further to its news releases of August 28, 2020 and November 12, 2020, it has exercised its option to earn 100% of the Baxter Spring property, Nevada. The Company also advises that the payment of US$250,000 due on December 1, 2021 under the Baxter Spring agreement, is now due to be paid on or before May 31, 2022.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Diamcor Announces Continued Progress on Growth Objectives

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that its Phase one upgrade objective, completed ahead of schedule, is demonstrating its ability to achieve the targeted 100% increase in processing volumes at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'). The upgrades are also expected to achieve the added benefit of reducing operating costs on a per ton basis through a reduction in plant consumables and maintenance. Further refinements are expected to continue over the coming weeks to ensure the full potential of these new upgrades is realized. The Company sees the completion of this initial phase as an important milestone which was required to enable it to achieve its long-term growth objectives. With Phase one complete, the focus will now be on advancing a larger Phase two upgrade, which is aimed at supporting the Company's additional growth plans.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Satellite Communication Market Expanding Rapidly

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88) (OTCQB:ATCLF) ('AdvanceTC' or the 'Company') explains about emerging market of Satellite Communications. The global satellite communication market was estimated at $56.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $99.58 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Here's Why Coffee Prices Are Surging To Multi-Year High

Coffee prices have reached a multi-year high due to a number of factors, including a crop-destroying frost in Brazil.Fortune reported in July that the coffees trees in Brazil were impacted by a drought and two frosts, leading to the high prices.The country is the world's largest coffee producer, ac…
LIFESTYLE
charlottenews.net

Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Discovery Minerals LTD (OTC PINK:DSCR) Discovery has signed an LOI with a property in Zambia with the owners, containing two gold ore bodies and some copper and cobalt occurrences. This agreement is subject to a full due diligence review of the properties. Ongoing negotiations are currently being carried out as to the final details. Discovery will be the Operators of these mining operations. The gold mines have been declared as having reserves in accordance with two Australian JORC Reports.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

New World Gold Corporation General Announcement

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), 'the Company,' releases a General Corporate Announcement based on material events that have transpired over the past 72 hours. On Friday, September 24th, 2021, the Company received an email from OTC Markets 'Surveillance'...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy