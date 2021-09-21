SwitchArcade Round-Up: A New Switch Online Game Trial is Coming Tomorrow, Plus the Latest News, Releases, and Sales
Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for September 21st, 2021. Well, my medical procedure finished quicker and with fewer lasting effects than I anticipated. That means that I did in fact have time to put together a Round-Up for you all, albeit a somewhat more abbreviated one. Nevertheless, we still have some interesting news items to check out, along with a new release and the usual lists of new and expiring sales. Let’s go!toucharcade.com
Comments / 0