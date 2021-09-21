SwitchArcade Round-Up: A New Switch Online Game Trial is Coming Tomorrow, Plus the Latest News, Releases, and Sales

Back in July, Featherweight Games soft launched the company’s upcoming open world RPG adventure Botworld Adventure . Botworld Adventure has been in the works for a while now and it aims to bring its own charm to the open world RPG adventure genre with a dash of Pokemon and World of Warcraft thrown into the mix. Today, it has been announced to launch next month on both iOS and Android. Your aim in Botworld Adventure is to build your own stable of bots to take on bots from other players across 12 unique zones. As you collect scrap to upgrade your own bots, you also meet various colorful characters in the more relaxed moments of the game. The core gameplay has you playing as the Botmaster while your bots have their own AI. You support them with various skills and it feels like this will feel similar to those who have played Auto Chess games. Watch the Botworld Adventure trailer below:

