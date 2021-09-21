CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

SwitchArcade Round-Up: A New Switch Online Game Trial is Coming Tomorrow, Plus the Latest News, Releases, and Sales

By Shaun Musgrave
TouchArcade
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for September 21st, 2021. Well, my medical procedure finished quicker and with fewer lasting effects than I anticipated. That means that I did in fact have time to put together a Round-Up for you all, albeit a somewhat more abbreviated one. Nevertheless, we still have some interesting news items to check out, along with a new release and the usual lists of new and expiring sales. Let’s go!

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Eastward’, ‘Razion EX’, ‘Metallic Child’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for September 16th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a whole ton of new releases to check out. Some of them are quite good! Eastward, Razion EX, Metallic Child, Metal Slug 1st & 2nd Mission Double Pack, and more are here and summarized in all their glory. Aside from that, it’s just the ever-present lists of new and expiring sales to look at. Let’s get our hands dirty!
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

N64 Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online, Insider Says; Expected to be a Part of a Higher Priced Premium Tier

Nintendo 64 games are said to be coming to Nintendo Switch Online. At least, that’s what reputable insider Nate Drake has claimed in the latest episode of “Nate of Hate”. In the video, the insider says that after his previous video about Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles reportedly coming to Switch Online, various outlets corroborated this rumor, including Eurogamer. Not only did Eurogamer back up the information from Nate, but the outlet also suggested that more Nintendo platforms will be added to Nintendo’s subscription service. As now revealed by Nate, this is indeed the case, and N64 titles will be added to the service in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Online Report Has Bad News About Rumored N64 Games

According to various rumors and reports, Nintendo Switch Online is adding Nintendo 64 games in the near future. After adding NES and SNES games, adding N64 games is the next logical step and no one is surprised Nintendo is doing this, or at least reportedly doing this. That said, while many could see this coming from a mile out, it nonetheless has Nintendo fans excited, but a new report may put a damper on this excitement.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Unreleased Game Boy Game Is Finally Coming To Switch

There's a lot of value in nostalgia. Many gamers are chasing the rush of playing the original Game Boy by using emulators online or buying a specialized handheld, like the Analogue Pocket. However, nostalgia can be achieved through other methods, too, like Nintendo Switch Online's old-school treasure trove of SNES and NES titles. Though Nintendo might not be publishing new Game Boy games any longer, one indie team banded together to bring an anticipated Game Boy Color title to the Switch, and fans are thrilled.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Game#Classic Games#Game Boy#Online Play#Cats And Dogs#Switcharcade Round Up#The Latest News#The Good Life#Nintendo Switch#The Super Nes#Aladdin#Eshop#Xseed#Fate Extella#Super Fowlst 2#Warriorb#Royal Tower Defense
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without even a whiff of any new hardware – let alone an upgraded Switch console, gamers started to give up on the rumours of the next-gen device ever coming true.Au contraire. On 6...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

A new free-to-play online Pokémon trading card game is coming to PC

There's been a Pokémon card game on PC for years now which, I suspect, will come as news to some of us who were always more into the Pokémon RPGs. You TCG fans will want to know that the newly-announced Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will be replacing the current Pokémon Trading Card Game Online. Pokémon TCG Live is coming with upgrades like a ranked ladder, 3D avatars, and battle passes. It will also remove some major features such as in-game chat and—crucially—card trading. You can catch the announcement and the details here in the reveal trailer for Pokémon TCG Live.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Open World RPG ‘Botworld Adventure’ from the Makers of ‘Rodeo Stampede’ Finally Has a Confirmed Global Release Date for iOS and Android

Back in July, Featherweight Games soft launched the company’s upcoming open world RPG adventure Botworld Adventure . Botworld Adventure has been in the works for a while now and it aims to bring its own charm to the open world RPG adventure genre with a dash of Pokemon and World of Warcraft thrown into the mix. Today, it has been announced to launch next month on both iOS and Android. Your aim in Botworld Adventure is to build your own stable of bots to take on bots from other players across 12 unique zones. As you collect scrap to upgrade your own bots, you also meet various colorful characters in the more relaxed moments of the game. The core gameplay has you playing as the Botmaster while your bots have their own AI. You support them with various skills and it feels like this will feel similar to those who have played Auto Chess games. Watch the Botworld Adventure trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Capcom
TouchArcade

‘Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend’ Review – The Original Handheld RPGs, on Mobile At Last

For about as long as I’ve paid attention to smartphone gaming, I’ve seen a lot of people wishing that the Game Boy Final Fantasy Legend games would come to mobile. It makes sense; mobile gamers tend to have an affinity for gaming on the go, so they probably put in a lot of time on their Game Boys back in the day. And if you were a Game Boy gamer who loved RPGs, you almost certainly came into contact with one of the games from Square Enix’s Final Fantasy Legend trilogy. The years passed, and we got a lot of Square Enix games. Remakes, re-releases, and so on. But the Final Fantasy Legend games never came… until now.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War’ Lands on iOS and Android Today, Bringing Middle-Earth to Mobile in a Geo-Strategic War Game

Gear up and march to Dol Guldur with The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War. NetEase’s highly anticipated geo-strategic war game is finally out on both iOS and Android devices, letting players command their armies, build their settlements, and fight for control of the One Ring in an officially licensed title right from the palm of their hand.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Tomorrow's September Nintendo Direct to show information on new Switch games

Nintendo Directs feature new information on upcoming games and hardware. Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Direct presentation with roughly 40 minutes of content. The presentation is premiering on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. PT, or 6 p.m. ET. Nintendo Directs are presentations held by the company to showcase...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Nintendo Direct Summary, ‘Castlevania Advance Collection’, Plus More New Releases and Tons of Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for September 24th, 2021. In today’s article, we take a quick surface look at the Nintendo Direct before heading into the new releases of the day. Thanks to the Nintendo Direct, that list of new releases is bigger and more exciting than expected. There are also a whole lot of sales. A whole lot. More than I could transcribe, really. So I put together a list of some of the best, and I’ll leave you to the rest. Let’s get into it!
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

N64 and Sega Genesis games come to Switch Online, but will likely cost more

Nintendo Switch Online is getting a huge upgrade soon with the addition of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. During Thursday’s Nintendo Direct, the company announced that games from both platforms will be coming to Switch sometime in October. Nintendo Switch Online membership currently costs $3.99 per month and includes...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Tales of Luminaria’ Story and Gameplay Details Revealed, Pre-Orders Now Live

Last month, Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed Tales of Luminaria for iOS and Android at Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live. Following that announcement, Tales of Arise, the newest mainline game in the series, launched on consoles and PC and it is a fantastic game. Today, the publisher has revealed story and gameplay details for Tales of Luminaria with pre-orders and pre-registrations going live. Tales of Luminaria has 21 protagonists and it features 3D seamless action RPG gameplay. Each protagonist has a different story taking place during the conflict between different sides of the world with a stylish aesthetic. An anime adaptation of Tales of Luminaria has also been announced. Watch the first Tales of Luminaria gameplay from the localized stream below:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy