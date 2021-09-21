Caretaker choked to death, likely causing mother and sister to starve in Kansas City-area home
LIBERTY, Mo. — A months-long investigation into the deaths of three people has determined that the victims likely died in excruciating ways, but of natural causes. On July 21, Clay County deputies were called to check on three people who lived in a home near Kirkland Street and Wherritt Lane in Liberty. A neighbor reported that no one had seen the people that lived in the home for awhile.fox4kc.com
