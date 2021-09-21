CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, MO

Caretaker choked to death, likely causing mother and sister to starve in Kansas City-area home

By Heidi Schmidt
fox4kc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY, Mo. — A months-long investigation into the deaths of three people has determined that the victims likely died in excruciating ways, but of natural causes. On July 21, Clay County deputies were called to check on three people who lived in a home near Kirkland Street and Wherritt Lane in Liberty. A neighbor reported that no one had seen the people that lived in the home for awhile.

fox4kc.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Father of Britney Spears suspended as conservator of her estate

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday suspended the father of Britney Spears from his 13-years-long role as the controller of the singer's business affairs. "The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today,"...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, MO
State
Kansas State
Liberty, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Clay County, MO
Crime & Safety
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Starve#Caretaker#The Clay County Sheriff

Comments / 0

Community Policy