Plenty of investors are often intrigued by new exchange traded funds, but many wait for rookie funds to mature and add assets. The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) may be an example of a new ETF that investors might want to consider today, particularly if they’re seeking climate-aware exposure. GSFP debuted in July, and that could amount to good timing because the fund arrives at a moment when interest in climate-aware and carbon-sensitive strategies is rising and some investors are craving clarity on what exactly constitutes climate-aware investing.

