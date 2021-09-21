Foundation Cast Interviews – Lee Pace, Jared Harris & more tell us all about Apple TV’s huge new sci-fi show
To celebrate the release of Foundation, Apple TV’s sci-fi fantasy epic, we sat down with the cast and creator to talk about the eagerly anticipated series. Based on the beloved series of novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a thousand-year saga and a struggle between religion, politics, and science. Psychohistories and mathematician Dr. Hari Seldon has developed a model which predicts the end of civilisation. Hurt by the allegation, Dr. Hari Seldon, and his young protégé Gaal are exiled by the Galactic Empire and have to battle to prove Seldon’s theories and put a stop to it.www.heyuguys.com
