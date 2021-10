A national health care company focused on providing primary care to Medicare patients is expanding to Albuquerque. The first New Mexico health center operated by Oak Street Health Inc. is opening its doors to patients today, Thursday. The 9,300-square-foot center, located at 5555 Zuni SE, is the company’s first of four planned centers in Albuquerque, with others slated to open over the next several months. Cristal Chavez-Medrano, regional vice president at Oak Street, said the centers are different from a typical doctor’s office in that it provides managed care for Medicare patients who have been left underserved by traditional medical practices.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO