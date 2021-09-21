375 Novant Health Employees Suspended For Not Following COVID Vaccine Policy

Novant Health has temporarily suspended around 375 employees for not following its COVID-19 vaccination policy, the North Carolina-based hospital system said on Tuesday. All of Novant’s roughly 35,000 workers across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia were required to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or obtain an approved medical or religious exemption by Sept. 15. While roughly 99% of employees have complied with the mandate, according to the hospital system, the 375 who have been suspended will be fired if they do not comply within five days.