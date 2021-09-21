CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

375 Novant Health Employees Suspended For Not Following COVID Vaccine Policy

By WFAE
wunc.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovant Health has temporarily suspended around 375 employees for not following its COVID-19 vaccination policy, the North Carolina-based hospital system said on Tuesday. All of Novant’s roughly 35,000 workers across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia were required to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or obtain an approved medical or religious exemption by Sept. 15. While roughly 99% of employees have complied with the mandate, according to the hospital system, the 375 who have been suspended will be fired if they do not comply within five days.

www.wunc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

At least 1,700 health care workers in San Diego County have filed for Covid vaccine mandate exemptions after Biden required all hospital employees to get their shots

At least 1,700 medical workers in San Diego County have filed for COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions. Last week, President Joe Biden announced a new series of mandates including a requirement that all health care employees get vaccinated against the virus. However, the White House said that Americans will be allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxwilmington.com

Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. employees remain suspended for not following county’s vaccination, testing protocols

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More than 350 Mecklenburg County employees remain suspended for not following the county’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing protocols as of Friday. Approximately 356 county employees have been deemed non-compliant with the coronavirus policy and are subject to suspension. The total is listed as 322 employees on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Vaccines
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
Charlotte, NC
Health
Charlotte, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Scrubs Magazine

Hospital Fires Whistleblower Travel Nurse for Raising COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Travel Nurse Marian Weber knew something was wrong while working at the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Alaska during the pandemic. She watched patients with COVID-19 go unmonitored for long periods of time, so she shared her concerns with hospital administration. She claims they ended up retaliating against her instead of addressing the problem.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium Health#Health Systems#Unc System#Cone Health#Duke Health#Wake Forest Baptist#Unc Health#Unc Medical Center#Unc Rex#Unc Rockingham#Unc Southeastern#Hospital#Ncha
wfdd.org

Novant Employees Face Job Loss If Non-Compliant With Vaccine Mandate

Novant Health says that about 375 staffers are in danger of termination for not complying with the network’s vaccine mandate. Novant officials say that roughly 98 percent of the system’s 35,000 employees have complied with the health system’s mandatory vaccination program. According to a news release, workers are considered compliant...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Novant Health launches telehealth program to reduce number of admitted COVID-19 patients

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health launched a digital health program to reduce the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to its hospitals, the company said Sept. 23. Novant Health will identify which patients can safely transition to an on-demand virtual care program, dubbed COVID Care at Home, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Depending on their treatment plan, a patient could be discharged with equipment, such as home oxygen monitoring.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WFMY NEWS2

Novant Health starts at-home COVID care

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health started a new at-home digital health program for COVID-19 patients. According to health officials, COVID Care at Home will identify patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 who can safely transition to at-homecare. Those patients will be discharged and will receive on-demand virtual care, follow-up appointments, and...
HEALTH SERVICES
WECT

Novant Health reaches vaccine mandate deadline

Capt. David MacAlpine passed at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Friday afternoon, according to the NHC Sheriff’s Office. The same week officers responded to a shooting involving students at New Hanover High School, county leaders authorized use of a $350 million emergency fund from the hospital sale to address the root causes of violence.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
charlottesmartypants.com

From the Smarty Health Corner and Novant Health: Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for ages 5 to 11 closer to approval

There is promising news for parents eager to protect their kids against COVID, and teachers who recently welcomed them back to school. Following its clinical trial of more than 2,200 children, Pfizer released data showing its COVID vaccine is safe and effective in kids ages 5 to 11. This age group received 10 micrograms – one-third of the dose for adults and adolescents, who receive 30 micrograms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxsanantonio.com

Novant Health fires more than 175 for not getting vaccinated

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based hospital system says more than 175 of its workers have been fired for failing to comply with its vaccination requirement. Novant Health announced the firings on Monday. Last week, Novant Health announced 375 employees had been suspended and been given five days to comply with the mandate. The deadline was Friday.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy