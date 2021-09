Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) is a rare hereditary condition. It occurs when genetic changes disrupt the transmission of nerve signals from the brain to the muscles of the extremities, particularly those of the lower limbs. This leads to a gradual loss of muscle tissue in the lower legs. Early symptoms of the disease, which include pain and difficulties walking, usually appear in childhood and adolescence. In Germany alone there are an estimated 30,000 people living with CMT.

