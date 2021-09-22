CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Point, NY

Gabby Petito's Long Island hometown honors her memory with ribbons

ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsRqV_0c3Y2ghq00

There are hundreds of teal ribbons up already in Blue Point, the hometown of Gabby Petito where hearts were broken this past week.

The body of Petito was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend, months after setting out on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

He remains at large, wanted for questioning in her death. Authorities
are searching a swampy preserve area near the Florida home of Laundrie's parents.

The tragedy is bringing people together, people who don't even know each other.

"I said I have to give back, because people gave back to me," East Islip resident Jeanne Becvar said.

For Becvar, Gabby's story is even more closely tied in with her own.

"I can feel what the parents feel because I lost a daughter 5 years ago," she said. "So I know what they feel like."

For others, the feeling is harder to pinpoint. Perhaps that Gabby had documented her trip with Brian Laundrie so extensively on social media that people were invested, as though they knew her.

"She just seemed like a very innocent, sweet girl, and we all felt like she was our daughter," Bayport resident Carroll Anne Tantillo said.

In a small town where some are at a loss for words and teal-colored ribbons now fill an emptiness and make a statement that this tragedy has tied so many of them together.

ALSO READ: ABC Exclusive: Full interview with Brian Laundrie's sister on Gabby Petito

ABC News interviews Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie's sister about Gabby Petito's disappearance.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, NY
City
Blue Point, NY
State
Florida State
City
Bayport, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
City
East Islip, NY
Blue Point, NY
Government
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

Biden to receive Covid-19 booster shot Monday afternoon

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is set to get his Covid-19 booster shot on Monday afternoon, according to the White House. Biden will receive his third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at 1 p.m. ET at the White House during an on-camera event. He's also scheduled to make remarks ahead of receiving his booster shot.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Ribbons#Bayport Resident#Abc News
CNN

New York faces a showdown this week over vaccine mandates in schools, courts and health care

(CNN) — Monday is the deadline for tens of thousands of New York workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Court orders, though, have thrown that deadline off for some. The vaccines were mandated by New York City for public school employees, by the state for health care workers and by the state's court system for its staff members after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy