Food, Water, Culture Focus Of Groundbreaking Israeli, Moroccan Study

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first formal collaborations between universities from Morocco and Israel since the two countries signed a normalization agreement on Dec. 10, 2020, will focus on food, water and culture. Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Israel is forging collaborations with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and Université Internationale de Rabat (UIR) in Morocco. BGU and UM6P will […]

www.thefloridastar.com

