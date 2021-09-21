Food, Water, Culture Focus Of Groundbreaking Israeli, Moroccan Study
One of the first formal collaborations between universities from Morocco and Israel since the two countries signed a normalization agreement on Dec. 10, 2020, will focus on food, water and culture. Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Israel is forging collaborations with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and Université Internationale de Rabat (UIR) in Morocco. BGU and UM6P will
