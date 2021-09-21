CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India seizes 3 tons of Afghan heroin worth $2.7 billion

By Luke Gentile
 8 days ago

O fficials in India seized nearly 3 tons of heroin that originated in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of the country.

The drugs were valued at 200 billion rupees, equal to $2.7 billion, and two people were nabbed in connection with the haul, Indian officials said.

Afghanistan is the world's biggest supplier of opiates, although the Taliban claim they will terminate the illegal trade, Reuters reported .

The heroin was confiscated after India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized two containers on reports they carried drugs, authorities said.

"Investigation conducted so far has also revealed the involvement of Afghan nationals, who are under investigation," officials said.

Reports suggest the drugs captured at western Gujarat's Mundra Port were bound for Delhi.

The two people apprehended had inquired about an import-export license based on a home address in Vijayawada, local police said.

The container had initially been recorded as carrying talc stones, but forensic tests verified it contained heroin , officials said.

