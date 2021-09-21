CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These women say they were sexually abused by Southern Baptist leaders. Now they're forcing a reckoning.

By Megan Botel
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands gathered in June at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., for the Southern Baptist Convention's annual conference. For the many women who have been speaking out about sexual assault within the nation's largest evangelical denomination, the conference marked a long-awaited change of course: The Southern Baptist Convention nearly unanimously approved a third-party audit of sexual abuse allegations within its more than 47,000 churches. It also authorized an investigation into a suspected widespread coverup by the Executive Committee.

