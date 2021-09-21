CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

As Evergrande Lurches, Regulatory Chief Says US Markets Strong

By AFP News
 8 days ago
With Chinese real estate giant Evergrande teetering on the brink of collapse, the head of the US markets regulator said Tuesday the American financial system is better prepared than it was in 2008 to withstand the possible fallout from a major bankruptcy. "We are in a highly interconnected global economic...

IBTimes

Struggling Evergrande To Sell $1.5 Bn Stake In Chinese Bank

Embattled property developer Evergrande on Wednesday said it will sell a $1.5 billion stake in a regional Chinese bank to raise much-needed capital, as it struggles to make interest payments while being choked by debts and ratings downgrades. The stake sale to a state-owned group is Evergrande's first major asset...
ECONOMY
IBTimes

US, EU Pledge Joint Action On Tech Issues, Semiconductors, China

US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. The inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) laid out a lengthy to-do list, but perhaps the most significant achievement was the symbolic restoration of good relations after the damage suffered under the administration of former President Donald Trump.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Powell defends Fed policies, says inflation may persist

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday defended the ultra-low interest rate policies he has pursued since the pandemic decimated the economy more than 18 months ago.But he acknowledged inflation has stayed higher for longer than he expected. At a panel sponsored by the European Central Bank Powell was asked if the Fed is “overdoing it” with its policy of cutting its short-term interest rate to nearly zero and purchasing $120 billion a month in bonds to lower longer-term rates.“The historical record is thick with examples of underdoing it,” Powell responded. “And pretty much in every cycle, we...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

IBTimes

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

