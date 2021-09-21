CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Hold Off Eagles to Move to 3-0

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Redwood Valley Cardinal Football team earned a thrilling 8-7 win over Maple River on Friday night to move to 3-0 on the season. The Cardinals got the go ahead two point conversion in the 4th quarter, after their only touchdown of the game, when Alex Lang found Carson Woodford in the endzone after his one yard touchdown run. The Eagles got the ball back and drove down to set up for a field goal attempt, but the kick went wide right and the Cardinals came away with the win. Maple River fell to 2-1 with the loss. The Cafe by Country Kitchen Player of the Game was Alex Lang, who scored the only touchdown of the game for the Cardinals, and threw the game winning two point conversion pass. Up next for the Cardinals is a game at Pipestone on Friday.

