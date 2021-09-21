Nine-Year Riley Morrison Writes Letter to Stephen Curry; Prompts Change How Under Armour Sells Shoes

There is no denying that Stephen Curry is one of the most influential and celebrates players in the NBA currently. But it seems like a nine-year old girl, Riley Morrison had a bone to pick with him. She started her letter by explaining how big of an NBA fan she is and how she enjoys watching the Golden State Warriors in action. However, as she was on the verge of starting her own new season, she wanted to wear Stephen Curry 5, a shoe the 3-point king has under Under Armour.