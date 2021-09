After arguably the shortest offseason in NHL history, hockey is back. The New Jersey Devils will travel to Buffalo, New York, to partake in the round-robin Prospects Challenge with the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins. The Devils will play two games, with the first against the Sabres tonight at 7 PM and the second on Sunday at 1 PM versus the Bruins. Many of the Devils’ top prospects will be in attendance, so there’ll be plenty to keep an eye on.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO