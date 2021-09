Atlético Madrid may have won La Liga last season, but the hangover continues to rage in the Spanish capital. Looking at the league table, it would appear Diego Simeone’s men are doing just fine, currently sitting in fourth place just three points back of Real Madrid. That standing is a bit of a mirage, however, as Atlético has looked shaky all season and continued to in the Champions League on Tuesday. The score-line may say the team from Madrid won 2-1, but Atlético was made to look mostly dire by an AC Milan side making their return to home Champions League soccer, even after an early red card to Franck Kessié in the 29th minute.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO