CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jason Peters explains what makes Justin Fields so special in the huddle

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMrN9_0c3Xy5Mo00

Barring some miraculous recovery by Andy Dalton, rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start on Sunday when the Bears travel to Cleveland to face the Browns.

Dalton suffered a bone bruise on his knee, and he’s considered week-to-week with the injury, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. So while Matt Nagy has tried to play the gamesmanship card as long as he could, the secret’s out.

Fields saw his first significant game action last Sunday against the Bengals, when he relieved Dalton near the end of the first half. Fields’ performance was shaky — featuring your typical rookie mistakes and some miscommunication with starters — but there should be improvement with Fields preparing as the starting QB.

Left tackle Jason Peters, who will be tasked with protecting the rookie’s blind side, explained what makes Fields so special in the huddle.

“He’s very confident,” Peters said, “so when he calls a play you just want to make sure you do your job because you definitely believe in the kid that he’s going to make a play for you. And most of the time he does.”

There certainly appeared to be a spark of energy when Fields entered the game on offense, which carried over to the defense, who nabbed four takeaways on consecutive drives in the second half.

While there are certainly going to be growing pains with Fields, as we’ve already seen with other rookies, it’s all part of the developmental process. It’ll be interesting to see what Nagy’s offense looks like when catered to Fields’ strengths, assuming it is.

Fields appears to have already garnered trust and respect from his teammates, which will go a long way for the rookie.

“He’s a tremendous player,” said defensive end Bilal Nichols. “He has a lot of upside. He’s definitely going to be a dude in this league. I’m excited for him. I feel like with him, we’ll be in good hands.”

Added receiver Darnell Mooney: “Everybody trusts him.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Gutting It Out Is Just What Jason Peters Does

When you're 39 years old, didn't start training camp until a few weeks into August and did it with a new team, the last thing Jason Peters would worry about is a measly dislocated finger. The Bears left tackle shrugged this injury off and played last week against Cincinnati and...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Huddle#American Football#Nfl Network
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Offers New Update On Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

On Sunday afternoon, the football world received a scare when it was revealed that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the team’s game early. According to a report from NFL Network’s James Palmer, Reid was transported to the hospital. “Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance,” Palmer reported on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
FanSided

3 replacements the Bears should hire now for Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears need to make a head-coaching change over Matt Nagy yesterday. After getting pulverized by the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, 2021 should be the last season Matt Nagy gets to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears. For an offensive-minded coach, his side of the ball...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what’s shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Antonio Brown. The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters...
NFL
arrowheadaddict.com

Former Chiefs wide receivers plead guilty to fraud charges

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers Tamarick Vanover and Joe Horn are just two of several former professional football players who have been accused of defrauding a special health plan set aside by the NFL for ex-players to receive help with ongoing medical needs. Earlier this week, they pleaded guilty to the charges.
NFL
The Spun

Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy