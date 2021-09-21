CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An international juried exhibition of contemporary still life opens at the Art Center of the Bluegrass

By Advocate-Messenger
Advocate Messenger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill life programming for all ages highlighted this fall. “The Object Seen: Contemporary Still Life” opened Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 30 at the Art Center of the Bluegrass, one of Kentucky’s rising premier exhibiting art spaces. The exhibit celebrates one of art history’s oldest traditions, the study and practice of still life as subject matter. This exhibition honors both traditional realism as well as more experimental contemporary techniques and welcomes a variety of media.

