Bo Nix talks about the play call on fourth and goal against Penn State

Auburn fans can’t stop talking about the play call from the Penn State two-yard line Saturday night.

The play resulted in being an incomplete pass from Bo Nix to Kobe Hudson on a fade route.

Head coach Bryan Harsin was asked about the call immediately after the game and said the play had multiple options once the ball was snapped. His quarterback had a similar response.

Nix was asked about the play on The JBoy Show earlier in the week.

“When you look at that kind of situation, obviously there’s a million different directions you can go,” Nix said. “Every coach and every coordinator has their perspective but I thought our coach did a good job, Coach (Mike) Bobo. He could have put the ball in many different options and he put the ball in my hands to make that decision and obviously, you can say ‘you should have ran the ball’ or whatever but when you throw the ball like that, you have five different options. Tank got out and was an option of those receivers and we just tried to see what they would play and both sides of the field had some options to throw to. We just got a low goalline man-to-man. I decided just to work the fade and see what could happen. Unfortunately, when I let the ball go, he was tangled up and we practiced all the time throwing to that spot, especially inside the red zone. THrowing so those guys can go get it but he got tangled up and may have gotten pass interference and it was a no-call but that’s just part of football.”

