Matt Corral affirmed he’s a Heisman Trophy favorite in the early-season rankings after Week 3 while Kenneth Walker III can no longer be ignored. Though it’s still a long time before the 2021 Heisman Trophy is handed out, one of the early themes of the college football season has been some of the heavy favorites letting down. And Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has been at the forefront of that. Sure, the Sooners are 3-0 and his stats look good but he and the team have not passed the eye test. And many other players in the country have.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO