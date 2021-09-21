CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Middleton Abseils and Cycles With Teenagers in Cumbria

By Erin Vanderhoof
Vanity Fair
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton has always loved going on outdoor adventures as a part of her work in early childhood education or her role as the co-president of the U.K. Scouting Association, but on Tuesday, she spent the day taking on an outdoors course designed for young military hopefuls. As a part of her duties as the honorary air commandant of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, she visited the Windermere RAF Adventurous Training Centre in Cumbria, where she abseiled and cycled alongside a group of teenagers.

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Britney Spears
townandcountrymag.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Brought George, Charlotte, and Louis to James Middleton's Wedding

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, ventured to southeastern France for James Middleton and Alizee Thevene's nuptials, according to the wedding officiant. Kate's brother, James, wed Alizee in a small ceremony in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France. The location is particularly meaningful to the couple, as Alizee's family recently acquired a property in the village, according to François Arizzi, the town mayor.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Cycles With Teenagers#The Daily Mail#Seeland#Auschwitz Buchenwald#Theresienstadt#Ike Arek
womansday.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are "Seriously Considering" Moving from Anmer Hall to a Huge New Estate

Looks like Kate Middleton and Prince William might be ditching their country estate Anmer Hall (it's less of a "hall" and more of a sprawling mansion), and are "seriously considering" moving closer to the Queen in Windsor. Which could imply that they're about to take on more senior roles in the royal family, since Windsor is where Her Majesty is currently living and working full time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Prince William's secret outing as Kate Middleton dazzles at reception

The Duke of Cambridge enjoyed an evening out as his wife Kate hosted a reception at St James's Palace on Wednesday. Prince William was among the crowd watching his beloved football team Aston Villa play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The father-of-three looked...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kate Middleton Just Wore the Chicest Matching Tennis Skirt and Jacket Set

It's rare for Kate Middleton to be wearing anything but her royal style signatures (shift dresses, statement coats, bouncy blowouts), but when she does, it's always a welcome change. Case in point? On Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on the tennis court at the National Tennis Centre in London to play alongside US Open winner Emma Raducanu in the chicest matching set.
TENNIS
Woman's World

Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana at Her Latest Royal Outing

Kate Middleton has channelled the late Princess Diana in a stunning all-white ensemble at her latest royal engagement. Diana was known for her chic fashion sense and was often spotted in pristine white blazers, which she would pair with everything from tailored skirts to flowing dresses. There was the double-breasted...
WORLD
nickiswift.com

Is This Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Were Given Higher Roles Within The Royal Family?

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be contemplating a move from their home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk, which is on Sandringham Estate. According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "seriously considering" relocating their family to Windsor. Since Queen Elizabeth lives there, it may be an indication of things to come for the royal family.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy