Obituary: Sandra L. (Kruse) Lowry, 73.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra L. (Kruse) Lowry 73, formerly of New Fairfield, wife of the late Russell Craig Lowry, died on Thursday morning, September 16, 2021, at Bethel Health Care. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 12 noon in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 2 Colonial Rd., New Fairfield with Pastor Rob Morris of Christ the King Lutheran Church, Newtown officiating. Interment will follow in Mountainview Cemetery, New Fairfield. Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of the service.

#Obituary#Newtown#Kruse Rrb Lowry#Bethel Health Care#The King Lutheran Church#Mountainview Cemetery
