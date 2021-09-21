Caraway’s Bakeware Makes Me Feel Like A Gen-Z Martha Stewart
When you say "Caraway," we say "cookware" — that is, until today. The equal parts sustainable, stunning, and beloved kitchenware brand is expanding its conveniently bundled pots and pans to include non-toxic, ceramic-coated bakeware just in time for the holidays. The new debut (slated to ship in late October) comes in the form of two sets: a grand 11-piece set (priced at $395 or $35.90 per piece) including a storage rack, cooling rack, large and medium baking sheets, a rectangle and square pan, two circle pans, a loaf pan, muffin tin, and two storage units; or a more small-space-friendly 5-piece half set (priced at $245 or $49 per piece) including the two baking sheets, rectangle baking pan, muffin pan, and streamlining storage unit. Both expectedly sleek bakeware bundles are available in Caraway's iconic colorways (Perracotta, Cream, Sage, and Navy) in addition to a new bakeware-exclusive hue: Slate. And, of course, it wouldn't be a Caraway classic set without the brand's signature storage organizer thrown into its lineup.www.refinery29.com
