Welcome Home to 948 41st St. All New beautiful End of Group Townhouse with Garage and parking Pad. one of Baltimore's most desirable communities. This 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home has been beautifully renovated. New central air and stainless steel appliances, granite countertops 42Inch Cabinets and so much more. Beautiful hanging pendants brighten up your kitchen and dining room. Open floor plan , kitchen with beautiful island with seating for great conversation and food prep. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level and in all bedrooms. Finished basement could be turned into an extra bedroom. Large backyard and side yard with beautiful concrete front and rear porch. Basement walk up basement. The backyard awaits your grill, seating and fun times during the spring and summer. Make an appointment today!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO