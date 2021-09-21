CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DraftKings Confirms Plans To Buy Entain, But Not The Rumored $20 Billion Price Tag

By Heather Fletcher
 8 days ago

Rumors are circulating that DraftKings has made a $20 billion bid to buy Entain. The fact that it made some sort of proposal is now official, but the details remain secret. If such a takeover were successful, the US online gambling and sportsbook powerhouse could end up entangled with its main rival in the US iGaming market, BetMGM. Entain is half-owner of that brand, as a joint venture with its namesake, MGM Resorts International.

