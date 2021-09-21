CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold looks like a contrarian play - BMO

By Neils Christensen
kitco.com
 8 days ago

www.kitco.com

Gold headed to flash crash lows

Gold continues to struggle, and the downtrend remains in place. With platinum and silver already taking out the flash crash lows of August 8-9, gold is a favorite to follow suit. Our downside target in gold is $1670, based on the December futures. Gold prices can go lower than $1670,...
kitco.com

The Bitcoin price is at an interesting support zone

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin technicals are looking very interesting at the moment. The price has retraced from a major level at $52,944 and made a new lower high lower low pattern. Even though this has happened it's hard to know if this is a retracement from the move higher that started in July or a change in trend for a new trend lower.
kitco.com

Gold and silver are mixed heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are currently mixed heading into the European open. Gold is currently trading 0.26% higher while silver has lost -0.56% of its value. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is -0.26% lower and spot WTI dropped -0.54%. Bourses in the Asia Pac area...
kitco.com

Gold drops to 6-wk. low, silver 14.mo. low, as USDX surges

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are lower and hit a six-week low in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, as...
kitco.com

Why is gold down $90 this September? Analysts eye price risks below $1,700 an ounce

(Kitco News) Gold is looking to wrap September down nearly $90, and analysts are warning of a possible washout if gold tumbles below $1,700 an ounce. The two-punch combination of surging U.S. Treasury yields and a higher U.S. dollar is pressuring gold down amid inflationary fears and risk-off sentiment in the marketplace, according to analysts.
kitco.com

Modest price bounce for gold, on short covering

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are up a bit in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on a corrective rebound...
kitco.com

Commerzbank discuss the effect yields had on gold this week

(Kitco News) - Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch has been looking at gold being under pressure due to rising U.S. yields in the bank's latest report. He noted that "The gold price has dropped to $1,740 per troy ounce this morning, which puts it back at the level it reached last week following the Fed’s meeting. Gold had already shed its initial gains again during the course of trading yesterday. The price slide is continuing today. A headwind for gold is being generated above all by steeply rising US bond yields. Ten-year yields are now at 1.54%, their highest level in three months."
kitco.com

With precious metal prices falling, time to look at juniors and their cash

(Kitco News) - With mine financings down off highs early in the year, investors may want to look at juniors and how much cash they hold. Mining speculator Luc ten Have charted junior mining companies with high cash balances and relatively low market caps. He posted the chart on Twitter today.
kitco.com

Sideways consolidation needed to form a bottom

With a fresh higher high for the move in the Dollar Index this morning, the gains in gold appear to be short covering from yesterday's washout. However, gold bulls remain discouraged, as a widening chorus of inflation evidence and spiking US interest rates resulted in a washout in the December contract yesterday that at times approached $25. In other words, gold and silver have not transitioned into a position to benefit from inflation and instead are concerned about sharp increases in interest rates, a surging US dollar and softer industrial demand for copper. However, the inflation threat has not been fully embraced throughout the markets yet, as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve testified in front of Congress that he still sees inflation pressures as transitory. Some economists are downplaying the potential for inflation until they see CPI readings become as hot as PPI. With further gains in Treasury yields today, it is possible that the taper tantrum in equities and physical commodities will continue, with copper falling further. With the recent COT report in gold registering a spec and fund net long of 220,791 contracts, a measure of stop loss selling is likely on any failure of chart support. Critical support and targeting in December gold is seen at $1,727.50, with a trade back above $1,764.60 needed to alter the downtrend. Unlike gold, silver has not ranged down in the face of a taper tantrum, an upside breakout in the dollar, and noted weakness in the gold market, and that suggests value has been found.
kitco.com

Gold retreats on dollar rally as Fed taper looms

* U.S. federal government shutdown likely to help gold - analyst (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gold fell in choppy trading on Wednesday as the dollar rose and on growing confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon begin winding down its economic support measures. Spot...
kitco.com

'Bitcoin has effectively replaced gold' - Chamath Palihapitiya

Social Capital founder Chamath Palihapitiya sees gold giving way to bitcoin. Palihapitiya was interviewed by CNBC’s Scott Wapner at the Delivering Alpha conference on Wednesday. Palihapitiya referenced gold when he was asked if he wanted to make a price prediction for bitcoin. CNBC said that Palihapitiya made predictions as high...
kitco.com

Gold and silver Dealing with Ignorance

Gold and silve continue to be under pressure; as much as the bulls deny the facts, the trend is lower. For those who read my regular commentary, you know I'm a believer in metals, gold, silver, and platinum. I buy physical metals often, which I will hold forever. However, trading is an entirely different venue; I'm short today and could be long tomorrow.
kitco.com

Gold slides over 1% as U.S. yields jump on rate hike bets

* U.S. 10-year Treasury hits over three-month peak. * Palladium down 3% (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Sept 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped more than 1% to hit a seven-week low on Tuesday, as the dollar strengthened and U.S. Treasury yields surged on expectations of sooner-than-expected hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
kitco.com

Debt default unlikely; Gold, silver price surge soon also unlikely - Gary Wagner

(Kitco News) - The chances are slim that no agreement will be reached in Congress regarding the extension of the debt ceiling, said Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com. "The key is, there's going to be a vote. It looks like they're going to kick the can down the road [through] a vote as to how to fund the government from running out of money to service its debts and its payment," Wagner told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News on Monday. "I don't think we'll see a debt default."
Benzinga

Why Gold Isn't Going Up, But Black Gold Is: All Inflation Isn't The Same. How To Play Supply-Side Inflation.

An oil derrick at dusk. Image via Laredo Petroleum. Demand-side inflation is a surfeit of money, making money cheaper and everything else (including gold) more expensive. What we have now is supply-side inflation. We made this point earlier this month (Supply-Side Inflation Hits Home), in which we referred to economist Alan Cole post ("How I Reluctantly Became An Inflation Crank"). Cole quoted the soon-to-be-retired Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, speaking about a previous bout of supply-side inflation in 2011:
kitco.com

Rising bond yields, firmer USDX put price pressure on gold

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are solidly lower and hit a six-week low in early U.S. trading Tuesday....
