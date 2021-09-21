House passes stopgap funding, debt ceiling suspension bill

The US Senate could vote Wednesday on a stopgap funding bill to forestall a government shutdown, Democrats said, but without a provision to increase the federal debt limit and avert a credit default. Funding for federal agencies runs out at the end of the day on Thursday and Senate Democrats are preparing temporary legislation to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support in both chambers of Congress. "We can approve this measure quickly and send it to the House, so we can reach the president's desk before funding expires midnight tomorrow," Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Senate Democrats, said in the chamber.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO