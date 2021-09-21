CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House passes stopgap funding, debt ceiling suspension bill

By Jennifer Shutt
Roll Call Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House passed a catchall budget package Tuesday that’s intended to avoid a partial government shutdown and debt limit crisis, but it seems likely to come back for a do-over once the Senate works its will. The stopgap funding bill, which passed on a 220-211 party-line vote, would extend federal...

www.rollcall.com

Fox News

Infrastructure bill: Progressives rebel, say they'll tank infrastructure legislation: LIVE UPDATES

House Rules Committee sets meeting to craft emergency measure to raise debt ceiling. Democratic leaders are seeking other means to raise the debt ceiling after Republicans blocked a pair of efforts this week. GOP lawmakers said they won't participate in a debt ceiling hike because it will facilitate spending on Democrat-backed legislation, such as Biden's $3.5 trillion spending bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Senate Democrats weigh bill to avert government shutdown

The US Senate could vote Wednesday on a stopgap funding bill to forestall a government shutdown, Democrats said, but without a provision to increase the federal debt limit and avert a credit default. Funding for federal agencies runs out at the end of the day on Thursday and Senate Democrats are preparing temporary legislation to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support in both chambers of Congress. "We can approve this measure quickly and send it to the House, so we can reach the president's desk before funding expires midnight tomorrow," Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Senate Democrats, said in the chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Senate Republicans block bill to avert government shutdown; new try ahead

Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government. The efforts are not necessarily linked, but the fiscal yearend deadline to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RiverBender.com

Durbin, Duckworth Statements On Senate Republicans Voting Against House-passed Cr & Debt Ceiling

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statements regarding every Senate Republican voting against the House-passed Continuing Resolution (CR) to fund the government and avoid catastrophic default: Durbin: “Right now, our number one priority should be keeping the nation’s economy on the path to recovery. Instead, Republicans are playing reckless political games with the economy and the full Continue Reading
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

GOP Blocks Democrats’ Bill to Fund Government, Raise Debt Ceiling

Senate Republicans blocked a Democrat-backed, House-approved bill to fund the government through most of the rest of the year on Monday. The bill would also suspend the debt limit through December 2022, allowing the country to raise its borrowing limit. The move by the GOP exacerbates an already tense political showdown and increases the pressure on Democratic leaders to avert a government shutdown (and potential debt default) before funding expires at midnight on Thursday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
investing.com

Doomed Debt-Ceiling Bill Advances in House Panel as GOP Balks

(Bloomberg) -- A House panel on Wednesday advanced stand-alone legislation to suspend the federal debt limit through December 2022, setting up a potential floor vote later in the day. But the Rules Committee action, a party-line 7-3 vote, is little more than symbolic; even the panel’s Democratic chairman says Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Countdown to shutdown: Congress races to keep US open for business

The US Senate wrangled Wednesday over a stopgap funding bill with just one day left to prevent a government shutdown, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden's presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, which runs out at the end of the day on Thursday, and Senate Democrats are preparing temporary legislation to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support in both chambers of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Will the Government Shutdown? Debt Ceiling Battle Sees U.S. Braced for Economic Calamity

The U.S. government could be heading for shutdown after Senate Republicans blocked on Monday a bill that would have temporarily continued funding for the federal government. Funding will run out at midnight on Thursday, September 30 unless Democrats and Republicans can agree on a measure. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees could be furloughed if they fail to do so. And, if the shutdown lasts too long, there are concerns that the U.S. could fail to pay its debts, resulting in potential economic chaos.
CONGRESS & COURTS

