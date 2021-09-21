CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Eagles will require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test for next week's Omaha show

By Courtney Brummer-Clark Omaha World-Herald
nonpareilonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople planning to attend The Eagles concert at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 28 will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test at the doors. It will be the first time since the pandemic began that vaccination or proof of a negative test will be required to attend an event in the CHI Health Center, said Kristyna Engdahl, director of communications for Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which operates the venue.

