Eagles will require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test for next week's Omaha show
People planning to attend The Eagles concert at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 28 will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test at the doors. It will be the first time since the pandemic began that vaccination or proof of a negative test will be required to attend an event in the CHI Health Center, said Kristyna Engdahl, director of communications for Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which operates the venue.nonpareilonline.com
