Every Tennessee Titans fan should be excited about how their team did in Week 2, but don’t sleep on the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. When people talk about the Titans’ win against the Seattle Seahawks, everyone is quick to point out that the team showed a real backbone and that they were resilient and fought tooth and nail to get that win. All of that backbone and resiliency wouldn’t have mattered if the team didn’t remember their identity and get back to their brand of football.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO